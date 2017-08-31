Darryl White, managing director, RBC Royal Bank

In today’s edition, we begin the first instalment of our new series, Executive Briefings. We start with the managing director, RBC Royal Bank, Darryl White.

1. How has the local economic climate affected RBC’s business?

As a business we have to respond to the evolving needs of our clients and reach them where they are. There’s no doubt that the economic environment has affected all business segments.

Clients are more circumspect with their money and where they invest; they want a financial partner that is easy to do business with, understands their circumstances and can provide the right advice to help them make important decisions.

They also want a partner that can offer a range of products and services so they do not have shop around for what they want or need.

This means we have to be focused on our clients and their experience across all our banking channels: face to face, mobile, online or contact centre.

The environment has challenged us to make considered, informed business decisions that will serve our clients, our employees and our communities for the long term.

Our business has performed well due to prudent decisions we made when the economy was in better shape and it is those decisions that will augur well for us, our clients, employees and stakeholders as we work through leaner times.

2. Has the bank discerned any particular trends in terms of what local customers (personal, business and corporate) are demanding?

Clients want convenience; they want responsiveness and ease. If you think about your own needs as a client interacting with any business you are looking for the same things.

Despite challenges in the economy, there are common goals that have not changed. People still want to achieve the dream of home ownership; they still send their children to school, and they are still saving for retirement.

We are also seeing businesses looking for ways to manage their capital better and seeking opportunities to operate more efficiently. There’s that weathered saying: “don’t let a good recession go to waste.”

Some clients are looking for partnerships to extend their businesses, invest in new technologies, or consolidate their operations to be more efficient. They are all looking for the right financial support and advice to get them through these changes successfully.

Smaller businesses are focused on survival, while larger ones focus on consolidation, rationalisation and even expansion.

3. What is RBC’s

long-term plan for its operations in T&T?

We are focussed on our service to our clients and communities, and on building an organisation where our employees can develop rewarding careers. T&T is a critical market for RBC in the Caribbean. It is important for us to invest in our people and operations to enhance our business today and reposition it for the future.

Our efforts to re-imagine our bank are based on our commitment to make our clients’ banking experience relevant and personalised, and to ensure that we continue to travel with them throughout their life, providing the right financial solutions for their needs and goals.

This strategy is built on innovative digital capabilities like our mobile banking app, and reinventing what a bank is to its clients through redesigned branches, exceptional client service standards, competitive products, streamlined processes and a proactive mobile sales force that can meet clients anywhere and anytime.

It is an evolution that requires us to embrace the future by rethinking how we work, communicate with and serve our clients. Our employees are central to achieving this successfully. We will continue to support them throughout this evolution by providing learning and career development opportunities and an enabling environment built upon our RBC values.

4. What do you perceive as some of the challenges affecting banking in T&T?

Some of the challenges I see include the operating environment for financial institutions (FIs), financial fraud and cybercrime, and capital market conditions (liquidity and FX included) among others of course.

We do not operate on a level playing field. By that I mean that banks are among the most heavily regulated FIs, which is not the same for other FIs.

In raising that I am not suggesting easing the regulations but, instead, for the playing field to be level across all sectors.

Financial crime is another major area of risk and concern for banks. We continue to be plagued by the increasingly sophisticated and ingenious resources available to criminal elements working in money-laundering, fraud and cybercrime.

It puts our clients and the national economy at risk. Ongoing and diligent enforcement, policing and continuing client education are critical to forestall it.

Additionally, we also face a liquidity trap. People may ask how being too liquid can be a bad thing. It can be when you have too many TT dollars in the system and not enough activity to use up this liquidity. That’s not where we want to be.

As our country celebrates 55 years of independence, it is important to recognise and be proud of the growth and development of our financial services sector which consistently contributes over 15 per cent of GDP.

The people of T&T continue to be well served by strong and resilient banks and RBC is proud to be one of the leaders in this landscape.

5. Technology is having a profound impact on the global financial sector. How is the bank responding to the shifting technological landscape?

Many external influences have an impact on the financial sector; technology is just one aspect.

Globally, the conversation is about artificial intelligence and what that means for banks. RBC is very much an innovator in that discussion, seeking to challenge and disrupt the established thinking about how people want to bank. It’s an exciting time to think about banking and the future.

The brick-and-mortar structures that we traditionally think of as banks are evolving globally as banks re-think their operating models.

While we in the Caribbean may not be moving at the same pace, we are on the same journey because the world around us is. The way our clients interacted with the banks a decade ago is not how they interact with us today.

Clients are already walking around with their bank in their pocket or handbag. We see daily growth in the usage of our digital services, mobile banking app and mobile adviser network.

Clients don’t have to visit a branch to access their accounts and transact business. They have options that suit their schedule and needs. The days when you had to leave your home or office to access banking services are over, and it’s only going to increase for coming generations.

All of us—in the bank and in the community—have to think differently and be ready to embrace new technologies that will make our banking experience safer, more convenient and effective.

Age: 53

Education:

He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a BSC in industrial management, a qualified member of the Chartered Institute of Financial Services, UK, and holds an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK.

Career info:

White is a career banker with over 30 years experience spanning corporate and investment banking, commercial and retail banking and IT. White joined RBTT Merchant Bank Ltd , now RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean) Ltd, in May 2004, and has held several senior positions at RBC. He has worked across RBC’s 17 Caribbean countries, gaining a wealth of experience in merchant banking, corporate and investment banking and more recently in retail banking.

In October 2013, he was appointed managing director responsibility for the bank’s retail sales operations in T&T.

White is a director on the Board of RBC Royal Bank (T&T) Ltd.

Personal philosophy:

“I once read that if you want to be successful you have to be prepared to work harder than anybody else. I believe that and I try to apply it in my professional life and other areas as well. If you want to beat the competition then you have to work harder than they do!”