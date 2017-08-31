Filled with a dense network of linkages and overlapping ties, trade in the Greater Caribbean region remains a complex and untapped opportunity.

At 25 member states, eight associate members and 27 observers, the ACS is in a unique position within the Latin American and Caribbean region to coalesce co-operation in key thematic areas.

In the “spaghetti bowl” of agreements across the LAC zone, over 24 intra-regional trade agreements (including free trade agreements and partial scope agreements) are contained within the ACS membership alone.

The ACS’ cumulative population of an estimated 292 million creates a massive market space bordered by the Caribbean Sea. This is market space which can be considered larger than Brazil with 207 million, Russia with 144 million and Japan with 127 million people. Furthermore, the role of the Association of Caribbean States is of increasing importance in harnessing this potential.

Despite being joined by the Caribbean Sea washing our shores, trade numbers relay a story of distant counterparts separated by many seas and miles. Trade statistics collected over the past five years on intra-regional trade illustrate this “distance”. Between 2012 and 2016, intra-regional exports from the ACS-25 have contracted from US$53 billion to US$33 billion. This represents a “drop in the bucket” (seven per cent in percentage terms), when compared with the region’s total global exports which totalled an estimated US $500 billion in 2016.

This figure is low when compared with intra-regional trade in other regions. For 2016, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s intra-regional trade accounted for 70 per cent of its total trade and in the European region intra-regional was 69 per cent of total trade (ACS, 2015).

Indeed, yearly trends region’s trade remains oriented to extra-regional markets. Extra-regional exports remain vital to this region’s economic health accounting for 93 per cent of the export market. In dollar terms, the ACS exported US $467 billion in 2016 to its extra-regional trading partners.

What exactly is the ACS trading across the region?

On average for the last five years, the top five exports are mineral fuels, electrical equipment, plastic, pharmaceutical products and vehicles. Given the asymmetries of the ACS economies, these aggregate figures can be biased to the major economies such as Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela. The ACS Member States are sub-divided into several smaller groups which better inform the analysis. There is the Caribbean group (Caricom members), the Group of Three (Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela), the non-aligned (Cuba, Dominican Republic and Panama) and the Central American countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua)

On average over the past five years, the Caricom members of the ACS mainly exported mineral fuels, spirits, cereal, inorganic chemicals and iron and steel. The Central American countries’ export profile to the ACS includes pharmaceuticals, plastics, food preparations (sauces, ice cream etc), animal/vegetable oils and electrical equipment. The non-aligned group exported mostly apparel, footwear, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment and machinery.

Twenty-four agreements garnering only US $33 billion suggest very lacklustre returns in their current form. These trade agreements differ in depth, scope and application. These differences are a reflection of the asymmetries which dot the region.

Remaining cognisant of these differences is imperative to promoting regional trade. The Greater Caribbean region stands to gain if it can effectively leverage these agreements. Infrastructure issues such as transportation and connectivity across the Caribbean are the first problems to come to mind. However, language, culture and lack of political action also play a role in affecting the strength of trade ties.

Years of analysis have concluded that in order to improve intra-regional trade, the region must find ways to make the process of trading easier and faster. Literature, studies and experts have discussed the issue at great length and common suggestions include: reducing high trade costs and trade times; convergence in rules, standards and procedures; and addressing tariffs, as well as non-tariff barriers to trade in the region.

However, the root of the aforementioned issues such interconnectivity, language, culture, infrastructure and finding solutions to common trade obstacles is in the access, availability and dissemination of reliable information.

Figures and information on trade in the Greater Caribbean such as those referenced in this article are also a missing piece in supporting intra-regional trade, in areas such as policy and reforms. How, with who and how much are basic trade questions for economists, investors, business owners, exporters ,researchers and the list goes on.

This is where the work of the directorate of trade at the ACS matters. One of the directorate’s primary goals is the gradual reduction and elimination of obstacles to trade and investment in the Greater Caribbean. Over the last year, the directorate, along with partner agencies, has invested in projects to help trade facilitation and harmonise rules and procedures.

Therefore, the association has created an online database platform which seeks to address the obstacles to trade, experienced by member states, associate members and economic entities within these territories. The database provides access to information which includes statistics, data, and knowledge regarding intra-regional trade issues regulations, tariffs, procedures and processes.

It is the hope of the ACS that this database can be useful to all interested members in all spheres of public life, who have an interest in trade in the Greater Caribbean region. It is also hopeful that the efforts of the ACS will also soon be positively reflected in the story of trade data in the years to come. The database can be found on the official website at www.acs-aec.org.

