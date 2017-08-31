Persuasion: The science of convincing

In the business world, we need to get across our point of view. Maybe it is to convince your boss of a new strategy to sell more, a price reduction that can increase sales or maybe, as an entrepreneur, to convince the bank that you need more financing.

We are in the convincing business and we do it every day. But, is there a science behind it or is it a gift that some people have?

Here are six principles of persuasion

Social psychologist Robert Cialdini popularised the six principles of persuasion in his book titled, Influence: The psychology of persuasion. Cialdini research points to six factors: liking, reciprocity, social proof, consistency, authority and scarcity—all to make it more likely to influence someone.

It is obvious that when you like someone they are more likely to convince you. You trust them, if you don’t like US President Trump, his views—even if they can be validated—will not convince you.

Notice physically attractive people tend to get away with more than they should. If you are in the business of selling, you should keep this in mind. Marketing people spend so much on image, so they can be liked. But liking is not all. The sizzle can sell the steak but not 100 per cent of the time.

When we do jobs for people, we have a natural expectation to return the favour. This is a natural human behaviour. Cialdini uses the example of a waiter who gives a small gift of a mint with the food bill. But the tip increases exponentially when the waiter turns and adds more mints for his guests. This simple act of personally delivering a gift changes the diner’s mind to giving more.

Social proof is when people follow others, but not just other folks but similar others. If you are selling cars, you could influence auto buyers to the fact that professionals like yourself are buying BMWs. Since you want to be in your group, this is the item that will identify you with accounting professionals.

Consistency is about getting people to make some commitments to something. People like to be viewed as logical and not haphazard. When this commitment is made publicly, we want to be true to our word. If you are conducting a sales meeting, when marketing team agree to their strategies, it would be difficult for them to back down later.

One of the reasons for Dr Oz popularity is that he is perceived as being an authority on medical science. If he says sweet potatoes are a super food, bet it will take off even though we should all know that already. So how do you use that to convince people? One way is to get someone to say you’re an expert or do things or say things that can make you be perceived as being an expert. Doctors hang their diplomas on the wall and you should hang your awards there too.

People like to get things that are in short supply. Notice a popular line is ads: promotion ends until stocks lasts. This sentence moves us to act quickly. Now if you sell services, say, insurance you might be asking could this principle apply?

There is no scarcity of insurance but there is a point in time that you cannot get insurance. The famous analogy that insurance is like a parachute: you should get it before you need it, as when you need it, it is unavailable.

Pre-suasion

Cialdini probably coined the word “pre-suasion” in his 2017 book titled, Pre-suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade. This means arranging for your target to be more receptive before they receive the message. It is all science, mostly, psychology. He is saying, by putting us in the right frame of mind, it makes us more receptive to a message that is aligned to our (persuader’s) goal. The receiver is now more sympathetic to your words.

You might not be convinced, but several experiments were conducted using three ways: words, situations and images to pre-suade.

Words to pre-suade

In the first experiment, a young, attractive model was placed on a street and she approached middle-aged men to help her get directions to Martin Street. But, to add an element of risk, she told them that at the corner were four burly men who took her cellphone and she needs it. As you would expect, only a few of these middle-aged men offered to help her get the phone back.

But in a slightly different experiment, she approached the same target group and with the same story of the four men who had taken her phone. This time about twice the number of men obliged. The difference was that the men were told she wanted to go to Valentine Street. It seems that the word “Valentine” put the mature guys in a romantic state of mind. This mindset made them want to take more risk.

Situations to pre-suade

You might be saying that in the above experiment, it was easy to predict that middle-age men would fall for a young, attractive model, so researchers tried to remove the gender bias. They did another experiment where they placed an attractive, young male model in a shopping mall. His job was to ask young women for their phone numbers. A relatively risky request from a stranger. A small number of women agreed.

In a slightly different situation, the same male model scored almost twice the success rate. The difference was that he was positioned in front of a flower shop. Of course, flowers mean romance and, as in the first experiment, women like men, were put in a mood to act to the wishes of the proposer.

Images to pre-suade

Another way to pre-suade is to use the power of images. In three experiments, students were given an exercise to solve a complex problem with a computer on nearby. The computer screen had three images in each of the three groups—a nature scene, a marathon runner and a thinker perched on a rock statue. The results surprisingly varied based on the image on the computer screen.

The students with the nature image background scored 66 per cent, while the runner scored 71 per cent correct and the thinker got 93 per cent of the answers right. It seems that the thinker image motivated subjects to focus harder that the other images.

The pre-suasion is about getting subjects to focus. This is important in a world where people have competing thoughts. To pre-suade, you need to be clear on the goal to be achieved and to create a mindset that is consistent with that goal.

An important point to note: remember to use these techniques ethically, as your subjects are quite intelligent and may recognise what you are doing. Also, these strategies do not always work. People are different and there are a lot of outside variables to consider that may foul your experiment.

Sajjad Hamid is an SME and family business adviser.

