Dutch hosts cocktail reception

Derek Hudson, vice-president and country chairman, Shell T&T Ltd., was the feature speaker when Jules Bijl, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted the 5th Dutch Business Cocktail Reception at his official residence, One Woodbrook Place, Port-of-Spain on September 5.

In his address Hudson enlightened guests about Shell’s perspective on the energy sector, Shell’s plans and expectations, and renewable energy.

Among guests were Dr. Ulrich Thiessen, Attaché, Delegation of the European Union; Bernard Mitchell, chief executive officer, NP; Marie Louise Norton-Murray, founding directory and member of the European Business Chamber; Bryan Persad, chief executive officer, Best Marine Ltd., and Sieunarine Coosal, executive chairman and chief executive, Coosal’s Group of Compani