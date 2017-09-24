Scotiabank invests in future business leaders

Nineteen young persons, between the ages of 15 and 19 were recognised on September 21 for successfully completing the inaugural Scotiabank Vision Achiever Youth Programme.

The initiative spanned a 5-day period during the month of August and sought to empower budding entrepreneurs by fostering their confidence and ability to succeed in business. Participants received invaluable mentorship and coaching, from ActionCOACH TT and learnt how to turn their ideas into successful businesses and about the essential skills involved in running a business.

The graduates and their parents were addressed by Marcia Gaudet, Director, HR, Scotiabank East and South Caribbean who spoke of the Bank’s commitment to young people, “Young people are our future leaders, and Scotiabank’s goal is to help provide them with the necessary skills and resources they need for success,” Gaudet said.

The top 3 performers were:

1st: 18-year-old Rachel Dieffenthaller

2nd: 16-year-old Reyanna Boodoo

3rd: 18-year-old Analisa Ramsaran

They received $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 respectively towards achieving their entrepreneurship goals.