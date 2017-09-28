Five questions with Ravi Tewari CEO, Guardian Group

Age: 47

Education:

Fatima College: 1981 to 1988, open scholarship winner

Cass Business School London: 1989 to 1992, BSc (Hons) actuarial science

Professional Qualification: Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries

Personal philosophy:

I am a patriot. People of every creed and race have been kind to me over the years and I owe it to Trinidad to ensure that Trinidad continues to be a wonderful place for our children to live.

1. In May 2016,

NCBJ (Jamaica’s

largest bank by assets) became the single largest

shareholder in Guardian Holdings (GHL). What has it been like working with the folks out of

Jamaica?

NCBJ’s vision aligns well with the vision of GHL. We move into the future with the conviction that there is absolutely no reason why a financial institution of Caribbean origin cannot compete globally. This makes us razor focused on efficiency, service, financial performance and the achievement of ambitious financial targets. We have very good chemistry with the NCBJ team, and our skill-sets reinforce each other.

2. The hurricane

season has been

particularly intense. GHL is one of the largest insurance companies in the region, operating in 21 countries and across all lines (property etc). What has been/will be the likely impact on GHL’s business?

From an insured-loss point-of-view, this has already been the worst hurricane season in the Caribbean in history. Times of calamity bring mixed emotions for insurers.

On the one hand, we are deeply saddened and horrified by the human suffering that hurricanes bring.

Insurance is an intangible product. We can’t “see” what we sell. In times of adversity, we literally mobilise financial rescue teams. We already have staff—some living in tents—settling and paying our claims.

By paying our claims quickly and efficiently, we bring a measure of comfort and relief to a horrible situation. This allows us to tangibly see all the social good achieved by insurance.

We expect to pay out over US$250million in claims. However, we are experts at managing risk including our own risk. We have very sophisticated models for losses at the level of individual homes.

We have constructed a deep reinsurance programme for ourselves that has resulted in the impact on our profits being a very small fraction of the claims we expect to pay out.

We view the financial impact of an event in terms of if it would materially impact monthly profits, quarterly profits, annual profits or be so big that it destroys some of our capital. The financial impact of Hurricane Irma is at the low end of this spectrum.

3. The company

recently acquired the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Trinidad.

The hotel business is an

extremely competitive industry. What was the rationale behind GHL making this investment?

Great question but, to be clear, we are not in the hotel business. We are in the investment business. We are the custodians of over US$3 billion of policyholder and shareholder funds. This is derived from personal savings and much of it is retirement savings.

As a long-term institutional investor, we have a responsibility to invest our funds to achieve a good, secure long-term rate of return. If we don’t, many pensioners will suffer hardship in retirement because their retirement funds have yielded too low a rate of return.

The only way to achieve a long-term rate of return that is both good and secure is to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality assets.

While interest rates were very low, we built up a lot of cash as we did not want to lock-in to low long-term rates. As interest rates are now rising, we are redeploying our cash into a diversified portfolio of quality assets.

A large part of this portfolio will be in government bonds but it will also include other asset classes. This is how the Marriott fits into our activities. It meets all our criteria of a quality investment; we consider the acquisition price to be attractive, it distinguishes itself in terms of service and location, it has a proven track record in revenue and profits, it generates substantial US$ cash flow and Marriott provides top-class management.

4. The company has

returned to strong

revenue growth and

profitability after a few down years.

To what do you

attribute this rebound

in performance?

The half-decade from 2005 was a difficult time for Guardian Holdings because of three events.

The first was that in 2005. Regulators correctly enforced an antiquated law that, sadly, failed to distinguish between pension plan surplus and pension plan reserves. This led to the precipitous decline in our stock market and is still significantly responsible for the very thin volumes being traded currently.

The new Insurance Act will partly address this issue but regretfully, after over a decade, it is yet to be fully implemented.

The second was that we made a decision to invest in the UK motor-insurance market that proved to be very unprofitable. We have since completely exited all exposure to this investment and our learnings is that as we expand our business it must be in a diversified manner so as to minimise risk.

In other words, we will not make “big-bets” on new markets, we will favour markets closer to home, we will expand through a number of moderately-sized ventures and where necessary we will do so with local partners familiar with the new market.

The third event was that, like many financial entities throughout the world—prior to the global economic collapse in 2008—we directly invested in a large property project. In our case: Pt Simone in Martinique.

This was built when the cost of materials was high and was completed when the global economy was much less buoyant. This resulted in us having to write down Pt Simone to a level that has now made it commercially viable.

What these three events have masked is the strength of Guardian Holdings’ underlying business.

In every market in the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, we hold the number one or number two market position.

Our portfolio of insurance companies are all premiere brands. They are all very profitable. Now we have put our legacy issues behind us we are seeing the power of our underlying businesses that have been made even more efficient through having to deal with Guardian’s “lean years”.

5. How important is

corporate social

responsibility to GHL and what is its contribution in this space?

I love this question and you will find my answer very unconventional.

First, let me assure you that Guardian Holdings agrees that as a corporate citizen we must directly support ventures to uplift the needy and society in general.

The focus of our CSR is on the youth through education and innovation and on promoting healthy lifestyles.

One of our key events is the Guardian Shine 5k and 10k run which is focused on family and healthy living and all of the proceeds go towards helping many charities supporting children.

Similar events are also held in Jamaica and Curacao where we have large operations. We take corporate social responsibility very literally.

Our responsibility as a corporation is to have a material impact on our society. We see the responsibility of large corporations as going much beyond sponsorships and donations. Large companies need to be the flagships of the Caribbean, to promote an atmosphere where Caribbean entrepreneurs can prosper and thrive in the global marketplace and to ensure that the Caribbean remains a good place to live for our children. Guardian’s strategic plan includes the development of all of these areas.

Part of our responsibility is in framing constructive national conversations. The reality is that there are two big issues that our population needs to face head-on.

The first issue is that oil and gas will not be able to maintain our level of national wealth into the future. I am not saying that the energy industry will disappear but if we continue to rely on oil and gas to be our financial saviour, then as people coming out of university reach their 40s they will be significantly poorer that the current generation. That will be a travesty; a completely avoidable one.

The second key national issue is crime. Crime is coming close to the level where it will chase away investment, capital and our population to the point where its impact will grow exponentially.

The good news is that other regions have been where we are and turned around the situation. New York reduced murders by 75 per cent. We have to learn from their tactics and adapt them to our situation.

ANDRE WORRELL

Deputy Head of News-Business