NGC president: Juniper gas necessary but not sufficient

BPTT’s Juniper field will not ease T&T’s downstream natural gas shortages, according to the president of the National Gas Company (NGC) Mark Loquan but would instead provide relief to Atlantic LNG.

In an interview with Business and Money, Loquan said the additional 580 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) from Juniper will be used mainly to increase Atlantic’s production, adding that while some will go to the downstream, it would stabilise domestic production.

“When it comes to Juniper, BP is feeding LNG as well as the domestic arm. What they have always said to us is contractually this is what you are going to get and they have been delivering on that. But any increase is only a capacity increase.

"They are, of course, feeding LNG, because they are making the investments there and they are heavily curtailed on the LNG side as well.”

Loquan added that part of the challenge that bpTT will face with its additional production was the issue of the capacity of its natural gas hubs.

“You do have your limitation on hubs and you are limited on what you can get by introducing new capacity. That’s a fact. You have depletion going on and you do have some shortfalls and penalties that are being incurred on the LNG side as well. So bpTT is in a position where they are trying to satisfy their penalties and contractual positions on the LNG side and, at the same time, maintain the contractual flow on the domestic side and that’s where we are.”

But according to bpTT, it has already reached its two billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) production levels and is now ramping up Juniper to send even more gas to both Atlantic and to the NGC.

In a response to questions from Business & Money, bpTT said, ““The company’s current production is in the range of 2 bcf/d. Production from Juniper will be ramped up over the next several weeks with gas being aggregated into bpTT’s supply to NGC and Atlantic.”

Loquan acknowledged that as of July the country’s overall natural gas production was 3.5 bcf/d but said the NGC still could not rely on increased gas come 2018.

He blamed this on the natural decline of some of the gas fields that he said was as high as 20 per cent.

Loquan added that the other providers like BHP, EOG and Shell will be important in meeting the shortfall.

Of EOG the NGC president said, “Let’s be clear here because if we talk about EOG that’s feeding the domestic sector and that was intended to satisfy contracts because you are short at some point in time, you are not able to have your full commitments. “

He added that a lot will depend on what Royal Dutch Shell does in the coming 12 months.

While Loquan does not want to speak for the company, it is “an integral player in the gas sector going forward.”

Shell is gearing up for development work in its Blocks 5c and the East Coast Marine Area.

The company is expected to drill several development wells as it attempts to bring on stream additional natural gas.

The company is expected to spend billions of dollars as it tries to increase its production which has halved over the last ten years.

Loquan said the natural gas curtailment was not due to any single company underperforming but was about the inability to have the required upstream investments in a timely factor which was further exacerbated by failings like Shell’s Starfish project.

NGC is T&T’s sole aggregator of natural gas and this country’s downstream production has global price implications as it is the largest exporter of Methanol in the world and the largest exporter of ammonia to the United States.