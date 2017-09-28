Seize control of your money

Ask friends, family members and co-workers about one area of their lives they wish they could improve and you may be surprised at the common thread related to managing money.

Some of the money-related struggles people express include: “not knowing where to start” and “I’m just not good with money,” to “I just can’t save” and “I hate figures.”

Without sound money management, it is easy for our financial situation to spiral out of control which can cause us to become preoccupied with debt repayment, frustrated with our inability to meet day-to-day commitments, and generally uneasy about our future and those who depend on us.

To avoid this, we should always control our money instead of having our money control us.

Here are four simple principles to get you there:

KNOW

your money

Knowing your money is more than just having an idea of how much your present salary is or how much income you may derive from a particular sale or transaction.

Knowing your money involves building a relationship with your income so that you place yourself in a position of personal accountability for each dollar you earn. It is your responsibility to allocate your money before hand so you get closer to realising your personal goals with each dollar spent, and being able to gauge your financial health based on those choices.

To do these, you need a personal budget, which is really an agreement you make with yourself that you should stick to monthly, a calculation of your net worth that you should do at least every six months.

1. Your personal budget: the single most critical step in knowing exactly how you plan to finance your goals.

In doing this, always maintain a “savings first” focus so you treat savings as your very first expense item before other routine expenses such as rent, food and transportation. It means you pay yourself first ahead of others.

Each dollar you save is one dollar closer toward starting your own business, purchasing real estate, building your human capital through future studies or skills training or creating an emergency fund should you face financial difficulties in the future.

2. Determining exactly where it went and how is it building over time. This is where the concept of net worth can help you.

Quite simply, net worth is the difference between what you own (assets) and what you owe (liabilities). For example, if you had $10,000 in a savings account, but you have an outstanding repayment loan of $7,000, your net worth will be $3,000.

Keeping track of your net worth, each week or month will give you an indication of how your net worth changes over time. The higher your net worth, the better your financial health.

Without a budget and not knowing net worth, you are relinquishing control of your hard-earned income to other entities other than yourself, such as creditors like the bank, online retailers, or other persons whose finances are in much better shape than yours.

FLOW your money

“Flowing” your money involves investing some of your allocated savings into cash-generating activities and cash-generating assets.

Generating additional cash creates new financial opportunities for you and your family. However, keep in mind there is active cash flow and passive cash flow.

Your salary each month from your employer or the profit from your business you operate are examples of active cash flow because you actively work, thereby forfeiting time and labour in exchange for a monetary payment from your employer.

Someone with a regular job can boost active cash flow by starting a new freelance business, working a part-time job on weekends, or upgrading their skills to secure a promotion on the job.

However, let’s not forget passive cash flow. Unlike active cash flow where you go to work for money, with passive cash flow money works for you.

Here are just some passive income ideas you can channel some of your savings towards:

• Becoming creative in designing products to license to companies who, in turn, pay you royalty fees;

• Writing a book for sale online

• Creating an online course in an area of expertise

• Designing a new app

• Investing in dividend paying financial instruments/mutual funds

While these require careful planning and execution, the rewards can be great since you will be paid for a novel idea and value you create for others. In sum, “flowing” your money involves us thinking of innovative ways of being more valuable to others and earn active and passive income.

STOW your money

Now that you have built a relationship with your money and explored avenues to boost your cash flow, you now need to ensure you have reputable places to store your savings and additional cash flow.

Stowing your income involves placing your cash flows into various financial instruments based on your appetite for risk as well as your future uses of your money.

Let’s outline what are some short-, medium- and long-term uses for your funds.

1. In the short term, you may be focused on saving for going back to school or starting your own business.

In this case, you will be better served looking at short-term financial instruments that preserve your cash or are near-cash instruments like a local income mutual fund. A mutual fund is an investment vehicle comprising a pool of funds collected from various investors like yourself for investing in securities such as stocks, bonds, money market instruments and similar assets.

Mutual funds are professionally managed so that although you may not be familiar with stocks, bonds and other instruments and how they operate, you can still participate and earn returns on your money.

2. However, if your goal has a timeframe of perhaps 2-10 years where you may be saving for your down payment for a new home or a child’s university education, then you will want to ensure that it is invested in some financial instrument that not only appreciates in value, but also can pay you a dividend each year to add to your cash flow.

3. Investment in equities on the stock market or longer term mutual funds that invest globally are appropriate options that would provide the growth potential needed to achieve this.

The key is to ensure that you’re investing in a balanced portfolio with a range of financial instruments including cash and near-cash instruments, annuities, mutual funds, equities and others.

This ensures that you preserve your wealth, especially against inflation and the associated rising cost of living.

GROW your money

The final step in seizing control of your money is to ensure that you undertake calculated investments to re-invest some of your cash flows and capital appreciation gains to build your net worth consistently. While you earn income from your part-time business or from your financial investments, the “saving first” principle still re-applies. In this way, you can retain some of your earnings to re-invest in your business or re-balance your investments as your circumstances change or risk appetite shifts.

Picture the snowball effect which begins very small, but over time due to the compound interest and consistent reinvestment of cash flow and capital gains from assets, your small steps can lead to financial wealth.

The earlier we control our money, the sooner we position ourselves to become better at money management and on the road to financial freedom.

Contributed by Leston Davis, macro analyst