Snapshots of the economy: Part II

In this week’s Business and Money, we continue with the second part of our two-part series looking at the state of the economy. Today, we focus on expenditure based on statistics obtained from Central Bank of T&T.

When energy commodity prices began their downward spiral in the latter half of 2014, a key area of focus for the government moving forward became expenditure management.

Simply put, declining fiscal revenues curtailed the government’s ability to spend as it could in the past.

In 2013, government expenditure stood at $58.4 billion.

Buoyed by high oil and gas prices between 2013 and 2014, expenditure rose to roughly $64 billion; an increase of almost 10 per cent.

To date, that has been the highest recorded government expenditure in any year in T&T’s history.

As commodity prices came down, government spending fell in lockstep, moving from $64 billion in 2014, to $59.5 in 2015, and further still, down to $51.4 for 2016.

All told, between 2013 and 2016 fiscal expenditure declined by roughly 12 per cent.

Taking a look at the composition of government spending during the 2013 to 2016 time period, one area stands out: transfers and subsidies.

According to CBTT data, expenditure on transfers and subsidies has accounted for over 50 per cent of total government expenditure between the time period under consideration. In tandem with declining fiscal revenue— and as result government’s reduced ability to spend as liberally as it could have in the boom years—spending on transfers and subsidies has fallen from a high of $35.3 billion in 2014, to $26.6 billion in 2016; a 25 per cent decrease.

For 2018, it is expected that the reduction on spending in this area is likely to continue. The relationship between the state’s revenue and expenditure profile is most clearly represented by the government’s fiscal balance.

The last time T&T registered a fiscal surplus was in 2011 when revenues exceeded expenditure by just over $1 billion. Since then, T&T has been running a fiscal deficit in government spending. Between 2013 and 2016, the fiscal deficit moved from $752 million, to roughly $9.7 billion.

So, in the space of four years (2013 inclusive), the government’s fiscal deficit grew almost 13-fold.

With budget 2017-2018 due in just a few days, it will be interesting to see how the government intends to deal with some of the thorny revenue and expenditure issues that have gripped the country post 2014.