T&T ranks #83 in Global Competitiveness Report

On September 27, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released the results of the latest edition of the Global Competitiveness Report. This report examines the many factors that enable national economies to achieve sustained economic growth and long-term prosperity by collecting information relating to the 12 pillars of competitiveness as defined by the WEF and collated in the form of an index.

The report covers some 138 countries, which accounts for 98 per cent of global GDP, making it the most comprehensive global report of its kind. The data for this survey is collected mainly using an in-depth questionnaire administered to business executives in both the public and private sectors within the country and hard data from internationally recognised sources.

The standardised survey instrument is usually administered during the period February to May of each year using a very rigorous process as stipulated by the WEF. In T&T, the UWI-Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business acts as the agent partner for the WEF and is entrusted with the administration of the survey.

The results of the survey and hard data are compiled in the form of a weighted index to indicate how competitive the industries and firms of a country is in relation to other countries in the survey. It also gives an overall score of competitiveness out of 7, which is a weighted average of the scores of the various pillars of competitiveness.

Finally, it tells what business executives see as the most problematic factors in doing business in the country. The overall goal is to provide business leaders and policymakers with benchmark tools to identify obstacles to improved competitiveness, thus stimulating discussion on strategies to improve them. The report defines competitiveness as the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of productivity of a country. It is the level of productivity that ultimately dictates the extend of economic growth and long-term prosperity of a country.

Productivity, in turn, is a function of the readiness of the enabling environment and is measured mainly by the efficiency in the functioning of our institutions, economic and social policies and the work ethic and culture of the citizenry.

Therefore, to speak of the end result of competitiveness we must interrogate the level of efficiency and capacity of our institutions, the suitability and adherence to policy and the efficiency in the development and use of factors, both inherited and created.

In this year’s report T&T ranked #83 up from #94 in last year’s survey. This is an 11-place improvement over our 2016/17 position. We also saw the overall score improving from 3.93 to 4.09 this year. This is a small but significant move. When it comes to the most problematic factors for doing business poor work ethic of the labour force and inefficient government bureaucracy ranks among the top.

Any movement up is a movement in the right direction but we need to examine the numbers to get a better picture of how we got there.

Firstly, the index is a weighted index that depends on the level of a country’s development where GDP is the proxy used to measure development by the WEF. For the last five years T&T—by virtue of having a per capita GDP of greater than US$17,000—was classified as being in stage 3 which is the highest stage of development in this report. This stage is referred to as being innovation-driven economies to indicate that economies in this stage should be pursuing policies to deepen and strengthen its level of innovation and business sophistication so as to maintain its long-term growth and prosperity.

Based on April 2017 data from the IMF our per capita GDP has fallen to US$15,342.2 which means we are now classified as an economy in transition between stages 2 and 3. This means the weights shifted away from innovation pillars (#11 and #12) and towards pillars #1 – #4, basic requirement. Given that we are relatively better in the basic requirement pillars than the innovation pillars, this reclassification lead to a five-place improvement. The interesting thing is how we moved up the other six spots.

If we should examine the web of pillars for the index for last year and this year we would see it is almost identical except for pillar #5: Higher Education and Training. Given that GATE has been in existence for over 10 years, why is it that we are now seeing an improvement in this pillar?

The truth is that data regarding tertiary level enrollment for T&T was never updated on internationally recognised sites, such as UNESCO, to reflect our GATE spending. The WEF would usually source its statistical data from places like the IMF, World Bank, WHO and UNESCO.

Recognising that some of our higher education data was grossly outdated on the international site, the WEF asked the school to obtain more recent figures from the Ministry of Education.

With that, our tertiary level enrollment was updated from 12 per cent to 65.5 per cent causing pillar #5 to move from position #74 to position #33 and our index to move up six additional spots. This is what happens when we do not have a properly functioning national statistical body.

As we reflect on our competitive position, we need to recognise that competitiveness is the end result of having a system that works.

The more competitive economies are not the ones that have the most resources but the ones that have created an enabling environment that allows for the most efficient use of its available resources.

We cannot effectively tackle our fundamental economic and social issues unless we have an effective policy framework and institutions that work to enforce and implement policies and rules. That is the reason why efforts at diversification, infrastructure development and crime fighting is fraught with difficulties.

Of course, many would rightly argue that the way any society functions also reflects deeply embedded cultural practices, which is difficult to change.

However, if we are to move this country forward we need to pay greater attention to the systems and processes in getting things done and not just end results. This is what is meant by creating the enabling environment.

Dr Balraj Kistow is a lecturer at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business. He teaches courses in Caribbean and international business management, financial management and accounting in the international master of business administration (IMBA) programme. He is also the programme director for the master of small and medium enterprise management (MSMEM).

For more info on the WEF GCR visit www.lokjackgsb.edu.tt or call 645-6700.