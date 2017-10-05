ICBL experiences challenging times

Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd (ICBL) is majority owned (51.3 per cent) by St Lucian registered Hamilton Financial Ltd; in turn, Hamilton Financial is 100 per cent owned by Bermudan-based BF&M Ltd, which has assets of Bermudan $1.8 billion, which is equivalent to $12.2 billion.

ICBL’s only subsidiary is Weymouth Corporate Centre in which it owns 72.35 per cent while the NIB owns the remainder. ICBL’s entire operations are located in Barbados, which registered economic growth of 1.6 per cent in 2016. Let us now review ICBL’s results to December 31, 2016.

Changes in financial position

Total assets declined by 1.1 per cent, moving from B$432.9 million to B$428.1 million.

Investments fell to B$177.7 million from B$195 million. Here, the largest decline was shown under fixed income securities within the loans and receivables category, which closed at B$130.9 million from B$148.6 million.

Reinsurance assets closed at B$40.6 million from B$42.6 million. All short-term insurance components exhibited falls. Claims reported and adjustment expenses closed at B$22.97 million from B$23.3 million while claims incurred but not reported fell to B$3.1 million from B$4.0 million. Unearned premiums ceded closed at B$14.50 million from B$14.72 million.

Insurance receivables and other assets fell to B$38.3 million from B$41.3 million. Net insurance receivables ended at B$26.5 million from B$28.9 million while accounts receivable was unchanged at B$9.9 million. Meanwhile, accrued investment income closed at B$1.9 million from B$2.5 million.

Investment properties ended at B$34.3 million from B$34.5 million. Primarily, this represents the value of the Weymouth Corporate Centre as well as other miscellaneous properties, one of which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The movement in value reflected positive additions but reduced by negative fair value adjustments.

Property, plant and equipment declined to B$20.4 million from B$21.5 million. Although net additions increased by B$2.4 million, depreciation charges of B$1.66 million and negative revaluation adjustment of almost B$2 million pulled down the closing figure.

Restricted cash increased to B$38.2 million from B$36.1 million. This mainly reflected amounts in various pension plans and uncollected dividends; these sums are not available for use in the company’s daily operations.

Cash and cash equivalents improved to B$36 million from B$21.3 million. Although its operating activities provided B$7.65 million less cash, its investing activities generated B$11.5 million greater cash. The latter’s improvement reflected B$9.2 million higher proceeds from the sale and maturation of investments.

Total liabilities declined to B$272.9 million from B$275.9 million. Insurance contract liabilities fell to B$133.1 million from B$138.6 million. The short-term insurance contract component closed at B$114.3 million (2015: B$120.3 million) while the life and health insurance contract component settled at B$18.8 million (2015: B$18.3 million).

With respect to the latter, the health and accident component fell to B$1.4 million from B$2.4 million. However, group life expanded to B$7.2 million from B$6.5 million while individual life closed at B$3.4 million from B$2.9 million. In addition, individual and group annuities grew to B$6.82 million from B$6.55 million.

Investment contract liabilities edged up to B$113.8 million from B$112.7 million. Boosting the brought forward balance were pension contributions of B$5.8 million and investment income of B$5.1 million. The ending balance was reduced by management fees of B$0.9 million and benefits paid of B$8.8 million.

Other liabilities increased to B$19.3 million from B$18.9 million. These comprise payables and accrued expenses of B$12.5 million, insurance payables of B$3 million and deferred commission income of B$3.7 million. Sums due to affiliates rose to B$5.2 million from B$3.9 million. The largest components were B$2.0 million due to BF&M Ltd and B$1.44 million to BF&M Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Equity movements

Total equity slipped to B$155.3 million from B$157 million. Excluding non-controlling interests in the property subsidiary of B$8 million, shareholders’ equity closed at B$147.3 million from B$149.1 million.

Retained earnings fell to B$49.7 million from B$50.9 million. The current year’s profit of B$7.1 million improved the opening balance. However, dividends of B$7 million along with a B$1.4 million transfer to a catastrophe reserve lowered the ending figure.

The statutory reserve rose to B$52.4 million from B$51 million; this reflected the transfer from retained earnings. Meanwhile, accumulated other comprehensive income declined to B$5.3 million from B$7.4 million. This mirrored adverse movements in the valuation of freehold property and available-for-sale financial assets. Share capital edged up to B$39.66 million from B$39.61 million, which reflected the issuance of 16,620 new shares for a value of B$53,000.

The weighted average number of shares outstanding rose from 39,245,000 to 39,284,000; therefore, the book value of each share declined to B$3.75 from December 2015’s B$3.80.

Income and profit

Influenced by aggressive pricing, gross premiums written declined by 5.3 per cent to B$114.8 million from B$121.3 million. The most prominent falls were shown under property and life and health segments (see table). Reinsurance ceded also fell to B$47.4 million from B$48.6 million. After allowing for net changes in unearned premiums of B$1.4 million, the net earned premiums closed at B$68.8 million from 2015’s B$73.9 million.

Investment income declined to B$7.5 million from B$8 million. Interest income on bonds and fixed income securities fell to B$6.6 million from B$7.1 million. However, interest on mortgages and loans improved to B$0.77 million from B$0.72 million and dividend income grew to B$204,000 from B$162,000.

Commission and other income improved to B$18.1 million from B$17.8 million. The commission component climbed to B$15.2 million from B$13 million while the other income element fell to B$2.9 million from B$4.8 million. Rental income was stable at B$2.2 million for both periods.

After deducting B$1.0 million for fair value adjustment on investment properties, the total income closed at B$95.6 million compared with B$100.5 million for 2015. Total expenses declined marginally to B$87 million from B$87.6 million.

Operating expenses increased to B$36 million from B$32.3 million. The largest component, wages, salaries and benefits, declined to B$17.2 million from B$17.6 million. However, professional and consulting fees soared to B$3.6 million from B$1.7 million. In addition, bad debts swelled to B$1.97 million from B$0.39 million and other expenses climbed to B$1.5 million from B$0.8 million.

Helping to contain the overall expenditure, office rent, building and utilities fell to B$2.5 million from B$3.1 million. Also, IT maintenance contracts closed at B$2.8 million from B$3.1 million. Commission and acquisition expenses declined to B$9.8 million from B$10.6 million.

Insurance contracts benefit and expenses showed mixed results. Life and health policy benefits declined to B$16.5 million from B$20.6 million. Here, the largest component, net claims and benefits, fell to B$15.9 million from B$19.4 million. More selective underwriting helped this result.

On the other hand, short term claims and adjustment expenses increased marginally to B$22.8 million from B$22.4 million. Although the claims and adjustment expenses element was little changed at B$26 million, shifts in contract liabilities and reinsurance assets helped the result.

These movements saw operating pre-tax profit fall to B$8.66 million from B$12.9 million.

The effective tax rate declined to 13.4 per cent from 16.3 per cent; the tax amount registered at B$1.16 million from B$2.1 million. Consequently, the after-tax result closed at B$7.5 million from B$10.78 million.

After deducting profit due to minority interests, the profit attributable to shareholders closed at B$7.13 million from 2015’s B$10.17 million. This result translated to EPS of B$0.18 compared with the previous year’s B$0.26.

Divisional results

Despite lower premiums, the property segment delivered a 6.1 per cent profit improvement. Lower absolute claims and improved claims management helped this result. Those same factors also positively influenced the results of the motor division.

Profit at the other property and casualty division was impacted by “adverse developments of prior year claims”. Adverse developments under employers’ liability claims in 2016 also aggravated this result.

The 12 per cent premium decline under the life and medical segment was almost entirely attributable to the non-renewal of two large group health association plans. However, individual life and health policies registered growth. Higher investment and other income, totalling B$0.77 million, helped this division deliver a 19.8 per cent profit improvement.

The results of the unallocated segment included investment, rental and other income totalling B$11.9 million.

Result to June 2017

At this juncture, profit contracted to B$0.9 million from the comparative result of B$8.5 million. That result reflected EPS of B$0.02 versus B$0.28 for the half-year to June 2016. The prolonged recession accompanied by austerity measures provided the backdrop for these developments. In a more competitive rate environment, customers take longer to settle their premiums while claims mount.

In addition, there was the one-off effect of a VSEP exercise conducted in April 2017. The two per cent fee for foreign exchange wire transfers and the introduction of an asset tax adds to costs. With the hurricane season in full force, despite strong reinsurance support, the results for the second half of the year could prove testing.

Share price, dividends

ICBL’s year-end 2015 share price closed at B$2.51 and improved to B$3.18 as at December 31, 2016.

On September 27, 2017, it ended at B$3.77. The total dividends for both fiscal 2015 and 2016 were B$0.18. Despite challenging results, an interim dividend of B$0.06 was paid on August 25, 2017. At B$3.77, the yield is 4.77 per cent.

In next week’s article, we will review United Suriname Holding Company (VSH Group).