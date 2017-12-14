Towards a better customer service culture

Whether it is a large corporation or even a start-up company, poor customer service can cost businesses thousands of dollars, sometimes even millions.

For 59-year-old Sandee Bengochea and 61-year-old Hilary Juan-Bengochea of the Customer Service Academy, customer service is serious business. The two have been in the business of coaching workers across multiple sectors for more than a decade mainly in T&T, St Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana.

Good customer service, they agree, must be dealt with in a holistic manner where the mental and physical state of the individual is treated with first, before training can occur.

They spoke with Business & Money from their Eastern Main Road, Champs Fleurs headquarters about the deteriorated state of customer service in T&T.

Defining customer service, Sandee said it is what the customer experiences and not what the customer service representative thinks they have delivered to the customer.

Agreeing that customer service had deteriorated in T&T, she said the true test of good customer service is asking the customer, “would you come back or would you recommend this company to someone else?

“When you bring somebody to the understanding that they have to uplift their mind, they have to improve and develop their spirituality and they have to deal with their emotions. A lot of young people who come into the workplace do not know how to deal with their emotions,” Hilary added.

He added that the average customer in T&T is an “angry customer” who visits an establishment and when the person who provides the service is faced with that tension—and the personalities cross—instead of the customer service representative staying calm, he/she gets heated and the issue of respect diminishes.

Other than training, Hilary said some companies employ the use of surveys as a tool to improve their level of customer service. He said surveys should be always be kept simple to ensure effectiveness.

Commenting on the effectiveness of surveys, Sandee said, “I see so many companies do them but when they get the results, they shoot the messenger.”

She added that oftentimes, when the findings are bound together in a policy document and presented to a company’s board and decisions are made, very little is done to implement the recommendations.

The Bengocheas believe every company in T&T has the potential to practice customer service similar to what is displayed in organisations such as the Ritz Carlton chain of hotels.

According to a Forbes magazine article, the hotel does a telephone survey and asks both emotional as well as functional questions.

Examples of functional questions include: was the service good or do you like the menu?

An example of an emotional question: were you, (the guest) taken care of?

Customer service in the tech space

Competing using technology and pricing strategies, TSTT’s vice-president of customer experience, Ayman El Azizi said good customer service builds on experiences that convey to the customer that their interest and needs are TSTT’s first priority. He added that good customer service shows the customer that, “you (the company) have empowered and equipped the staff to serve customers in a manner that customers feel respected, cared for and treated fairly.”

Asked how TSTT executes effective customer service especially when some of its services are being offered online, in emailed responses El Azizi said the company’s digital platform uses both human interaction as well as technology.

“Bmobile’s digital transformation is about the effective use of technology to serve customers better so it is a blend of technology and human interaction. Far from eliminating human interaction, it strives to make it more effective.

“In some instances—like for online payments and purchases—technology is used to provide a safe, secure, timely transaction experience for customers. But even our digital properties have options for Chat support from real people on the backend to assist with the array of products, services and offers that are available.

Asked what are some of the strategies that TSTT uses to maintain good customer relations, he said, “we have placed a lot of emphasis on more competitive offers like our unlimited plans that are unique in the local market, and customers appreciate getting this great value.

“The personal touch is also important, so training for all customer-facing staff to serve courteously, efficiently and knowledgeably in person and online, even via social media, is emphasised.”

Eastern Credit union goes the survey route

According to a notice posted on its website, Eastern Credit Union (ECU) stated they would be conducting a member service survey whereby members would be picked randomly and contacted via phone and email.

“We have engaged Vagus MRI Ltd, which is a local market research firm who will be conducting the survey in order to ensure that all feedback is gathered and that everyone has the opportunity to be heard,” the notice said.