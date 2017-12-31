That’s a wrap on 2017

What a year for business 2017 has been! Today, in a special edition of Sunday Business, we take a trip down memory lane and review the top stories that shook up the local business landscape and, in some instances, sparked debate across the entire nation.

The power of business to influence the national conversation remains as pronounced today as ever.

No one can deny that the effects of the economic downturn T&T is currently facing had a major impact on businesses across the country this year. Few industries got away unscathed.

For most, 2017 proved to be a year of consolidation, sober assessment and in some instances, mere survival.

Such is the nature of economic cycles however.

Booms and busts will always be part of any society upon which free enterprise is based— moreso those that are commodity driven. That said, and in spite of all its shortcomings, T&T has historically been good for business.

Our country has given birth to some of the most dominant enterprises in the Caribbean.

In fact, one can argue that barring the trauma of the mid 1980’s, we have mostly experienced favourable economic outcomes in our 55 years of independence.

As we move forward however, many will surely recognise that our circumstances as a country have changed, and thinking and acting differently must now become the order of the day. In that sense, it can no longer be “business as usual.”

The global economy of which we are a part will not wait for us to get our affairs in order.

Productivity, economic diversification, and an enterprising and creative spirit must emerge as the dominant themes going forward if we are to remain remotely competitive as a country.

In some regards it feels as if we have grown sluggish on the back of governments that have, in large measure, been more lavish in certain areas than they perhaps should have been.

The “subsidy culture” that our society has grown accustomed to can no longer be sustained in the face of a seriously depleted fiscal purse. This has also undermined business to some degree as well.

Will the changes that must be made be easy? No. Are they necessary? Absolutely.

As extolled in this column before, pain can be a wonderful teacher if we allow ourselves to benefit from the lessons it teaches us. We can no longer run from the pain. We must go towards it.

Viewed from that perspective, we are perhaps going through a glorious period if we do what collectively needs to be done to reshape our circumstances.

To that end, buoyed by projections of economic growth for the coming year, an optimistic approach should be the order of the day as we stand on the cusp of 2018.

The Guardian Business Desk

It has certainly been my pleasure to take over stewardship of the Guardian’s business desk.

I get the opportunity every day to work with a team of talented and driven reporters who understand what the Guardian’s business brand means to our thousands of readers across the country.

I can say unequivocally that this is not a responsibility any of us take lightly. We remain as motivated and committed as ever to tell the stories that you, our dedicated and loyal readers are interested in, but to tell them in new, interesting, dynamic and innovative ways.

The vast and diverse landscape that is business in T&T provides us with a wonderful canvas upon which to paint and we’re in constant search for our next masterpiece.

Look out for new and exciting content in 2018.

We’re only just getting started!

ANDRE WORRELL

Deputy Head of News—Business,

Guardian Media Limited