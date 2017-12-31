BUSINESS YEAR

Moody’s downgrades T&T

2017 continued to be a tough year economically for T&T and the downgrade of the country by international ratings agency Moody’s in April was just another symptom of its economic misfortune.

Moody’s downgraded T&T’s debt ratings (issuer and senior unsecured) to Ba1 from Baa3 and assigned a stable outlook.

According to Moody’s, the rating action was based on a number of key drivers such as:

1. an insufficient policy response from the government to effectively offset the impact of low energy prices on government revenues as fiscal consolidation efforts have mostly relied on one-off revenue measures

2. A steady rise in debt ratios driven by large government deficits whicheroded fiscal strength and

3. Declining production from maturing oil and gas fields coupled with limited investment prospects, in a context of low energy prices, which it said materially undermined medium-term growth prospects

In its April release the company explained: “With the fall in oil and gas prices, energy-related government revenues fell to only 1 percent of GDP in the 2016 fiscal year from 8 per cent of GDP in the previous fiscal year, and current revenues declined 28 percent over 2015 to 2016.

“In response to the fall in revenues, the government reduced gasoline subsidies and current transfers. Still, these measures have not changed a rigid exp e n d i t u re structure, in which wages, subsidies and transfers account for 70 percent of total government spending.”

Moody’s added that measures to raise current revenues had yielded very limited results, equivalent to one percent of GDP for the 2016- 2017 fiscal year.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert responded by saying that while T&T was downgraded by both S&P and Moody’s, the agencies in their evaluations upgraded the outlook to stable because they believe the economy will see a period of recovery.

The Minister attributed a $20 billion loss in revenue annually— since 2014—to the lowered ratings.

Juniper rises

While T&T has been suffering from a shortfall in its gas supply, the start of BP’s production from its Juniper project was seen as an important step towards easing the country’s gas shortage woes.

Juniper is the fifth BP Upstream major project, and second in Trinidad, to start-up in 2017.

In August, BP announced first gas from the Juniper development.

According to the company, Juniper commenced production on schedule and under budget.

The project is expected to boost BPTT’s gas production capacity by an estimated 590 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd).

With a total developmental cost of approximately US$2 billion, Juniper is BP’s first subsea field development in Trinidad.

It produces gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields via the Juniper platform, 80 kilometres (50 miles) off the south-east coast of Trinidad in water approximately 110 metres deep.

Commenting on the successful start-up of Juniper, BP’s Chief executive, Upstream business, Bernard Looney stated: “Juniper is a major milestone in BP’s more than 50 years of investment in Trinidad and Tobago. It is the largest new project brought into production in Trinidad for several years and the second major project we have started here this year.”

In April, bpTT also announced the start up of the Trinidad Onshore Compression Project (TROC).

The plant is 100 per cent owned by bpTT, with Atlantic LNG serving as the operator.

A bpTT release in April said: “When fully on stream, the onshore compression facility will have the potential to deliver approximately 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The facility is expected to improve production capacity by increasing production from low pressure wells in bpTT’s existing acreage in the Columbus Basin using an additional inlet compressor at the Point Fortin Atlantic LNG plant.”

The 1 per cent

The issues of ethnicity and social class raised their controversial heads again in 2017 in T&T.

Comments made by a member of the Syrian-Lebanese business community during the taping of an international TV program recorded in T&T sparked national conversation in the circles of business and labour, leading to the coining of the term “1 per cent” which became part of the lexicon in 2017.

The businessman subsequently issued an apology to the national community for the comments after much public criticism. Different social groups reacted strongly.

Joint Trade Union Movement ( JTUM) leader Ancel Roget called on the public to boycott a number of businesses owned by the Syrian- Lebanese community.

In early December, Roget gave a list of businesses of the “one per cent” for members of the public to stay away from.

TSTT scoops up new kid on telecoms block

In what would be considered the biggest deal to shake up the telecom turf for 2017, the May 2 announcement of the acquisition by majority state-owned TSTT of upstart Massy Communications through a share-purchase agreement for $255 million came as a surprise to many onlookers in the industry.

Almost immediately after its announcement, the deal was met with much suspicion, firstly from the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) and then from member of the Opposition party.

The CWU suggested that the acquisition was a move to privatise TSTT, while the Opposition raised their own red flags, calling for an investigation into the acquisition.

It would be a few months later in July when TSTT sealed the deal—not for $255 million, but for $215 million.

The deal was reduced after audited accounts revealed that the company’s assets were valued lower.

The closing of the deal would mean that TSTT had deepened its customer base by about 34,000 homes offering television and broadband services.

In late September, Emile Elias resigned as the company’s chairman, ending his tenure at the company after two years.

Elias cited the need to attend to his personal business, NH International, as the main reason for his decision to step down.

Elias’ exit did not go without its fair share of criticism as Clyde Elder, Secretary General of the CWU described his time as chairman as “dismal.”

Massy Communications would eventually be renamed AMPLIA Communications, and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSTT providing communications solutions for business and residential customers in T&T, and marketed under the bmobile brand.

The saga that is Petrotrin

There seems to be a penchant for state-owned oil companies around the world to find themselves as the subjects of corruption, mismanagement, political interference, and generally poor operating practises.

Whether it’s Petrobras in Brazil, or PDVSA in Venezuela, state oil companies some how find themselves plagued with these issues.

In T&T, Petrotrin has proven itself to be no different and in 2017, the company dominated headlines for one reason or another throughout the year.

After averting the greatest strike that never happened in January, prime minister Keith Rowley, in an address to the nation described the company as a “ward” of the state.

In March, Rowley appointed a seven- member committee, chaired by Ministry of Energy permanent secretary Selwyn Lashley, to review the operations of Petrotrin and present their findings and recommendations to the energy sub-committee of his Cabinet.

At the time the findings were presented, Oilfield Worker’s Trade Union (OWTU) leader Ancel Roget said the recommendations were “in line with the thinking of the Union” In April, yet another oil spill at the company placed the spotlight squarely on asset integrity issues at the Pointe-APierre- based refinery.

At an Energy Chamber luncheon in May, Fitzroy Harewood, president of the company at the time described asset integrity as the biggest issue facing the company.

The task of determining the most sustainable path for the beleagured oil company would eventually fall to Wilfred Espinet who was appointed chairman of a revamped board in September.

Espinet would immediately be confronted with investigating what would become one of the many scandals of the year: “Fake Oil.”

An internal memo circulated by the company questioned the amount of oil that was received by the refinery from A&V Oil and Gas compared to what the company claimed it had produced and sent to the refinery.

Petrotrin would eventually commission international forensic audit and consulting firms to determine the veracity of the internal audit.

In the midst of the fake oil scandal, Petrotrin president Fiztroy Harewood would tender his resignation. In late December the company terminated the services of A&V.

Where this saga ends is anyone’s guess, but the narrative that is Petrotrin is expected to continue well into the new year.

From Mexico, with love

On January 20, Mexican cement giant Cemex announced that it had surpassed its minimum threshold of acquiring more than 50.01 per cent of locally grown cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL)

The deal marked the end of a decades long battle for the heart of the regional cement powerhouse.

Cemex’s relationship with TCL dates back to 1994 when the company purchased a 20 per cent stake from the government at the time.

In January of 2002, Cemex launched an unsuccessful bid to takeover 100 per cent of TCL.

After the events of 2002, TCL began to encounter various financial and operational challenges which would eventually play right into the hands of its patient Mexican suitor.

A declining cash position, weakening balance sheet, a constant stream of losses and shareholder clamoring for change all coalesced into the perfect storm for TCL.

At a special meeting in August 2014, shareholders revolted against the board and CEO and voted to have them summarily removed.

Wilfred Espinet would be installed as the new chairman charged with turning a corporate ship that had gone adrift around.

Under his stewardship, the company would eventually clean up its balance sheet by restructuring its debt and raising much needed capital.

Having witnessed the company undergo the arduous task of cleaning up its affairs, Cemex would once again make a swoop for consolidation of TCL into its operations.

On December 5 2016, Cemex announced an offer price of $4.50 per share.

This was rejected as being “not fair, from a financial perspective” and Cemex subsequently adjusted its offer price to $5.07 per share, and gave shareholders the option to be paid in US dollars as well.

What made the acquisition interesting was the fact that three directors, inclusive of Espinet, chose to accept the amended offer from Cemex despite the fact that the fairness opinion—signed off by the board- advised other shareholders to reject the amended offer.

In the end, however, Cemex’s persistent won out and after years of determined effort, it was able to capture its uch desired prize.

Death of an Icon

The business community plunged into mourning as news broke of the passing of Dr Anthony Norman Sabga, chairman Emeritus of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies on May 3, 2017.

The business icon left behind a long trail of accomplishments not only in T&T, but regionally.

Born in 1923 in Syria, he migrated to T&T in 1930 where he would build a name for himself in the arena of business.

In 1949 he started Standard Distributors, which remains the largest locally-owned furniture and appliance distributor in T&T.

He then started Ansa Industries in 1966 in order to manufacture refrigerators, cookers and appliances.

In the 1970’s he founded the ANSA Group which grew to become a leader in Manufacturing, Distribution, Services, Packaging, Automotives, Media, Shipping, Travel, Banking, Insurance, Real estate and Energy.

In 1985, when the McEnearney Alston’s group went into receivership, the ANSA Group was one of many that bid for it, eventually acquiring it and injecting a total of $40 million to recapitalise the company.

In 1994, Sabga entered into a partnership with Robert Fleming Ltd, a London investment bank and the ANSA Merchant Bank was formed, which comprised of the merchant bank and the insurance companies Tatil and Tatil Life.

He also established the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for excellence, in 2005.

Some of the many awards Sabga received include: The Chaconia medal Gold in 1998, The UWI Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa in 1998, the Ernst and Young Master Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1998, Prime Minister’s award for Innovation and Invention, Lifetime Achievement award-Manufacturing sector in 2004 and the Order of the Republic of T&T, the nation’s highest award, in 2011.

Sabga’s passing was described by Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell as “a loss to the region.”

NCBJ bids for control of local insurance giant

The December 8 announcement by Jamaica’s largest financial services group NCBJ that it would seek to acquire a majority stake in local insurance giant Guardian Holdings (GHL) sent shockwaves through the local business community.

The deal follows on less than two year after the company announced its intention to acquire a 29.99 per cent stake in GHL, and just over a year since that acquisition - which involved a private sale of shares owned by the Lok Jack and Ahamad families along with the International Financial Corporation - was finalized.

The details of the takeover offer included NCBJ seeking to acquire between 50.1 and 62 per cent of the outstanding GHL shares or a maximum of 74,230,750 shares.

NCBJ put an offer price of US$2.35 per share on the table for GHL shareholders, with the full financial consideration of the deal standing at US$174,442,262.

The outcry from a number of shareholders was palpable as many viewed the offer price as being too low.

Significant shareholders Arthur Lok Jack and the Ahamad family however, agreed to offer their shares for sale to NCBJ as part of the acquisition bid.

In a circular to GHL shareholders, NCBJ justified the price on the basis of a valuation exercise (the company chose to support its offer using the Income Approach) conducted by Ernst and Young.

The offer is expected to close on January 12th, 2018, once there are no extensions.