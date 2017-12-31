Vacationing on a budget

Define your prioritie

If you’re not willing to accept anything but a top-shelf experience, you’re probably going to have to save up before you splurge.

On the other hand, if your main priorities are to experience a different culture, learn more about history, or even just take a few days to relax, you can likely accomplish such goals on the cheap.

Once you define exactly what you want out of your travels, you can focus on how to best achieve it.

Defining what you want will allow you to align your resources with your expectation.

Set a travel budget

Booking travel without any set budget in mind can be dangerous.

By looking over your current personal budget and taking your savings, fixed expenses, and variable costs into consideration, you can see where you have a little wiggle room—if any—for a vacation.

Vacationing without a budget means that you could end up spending more than you can reasonably afford and jeopardise life after vacation.

It’s important to remember that life goes on after your vacation, and sticking to a budget keeps both life and your vacation in their proper places.

Look for deals

Finding deals and planning a vacation around them, where possible, is often times the best way to go.

Whether it’s airfare, accommodation or even ground travel, being able to capitalise of cheaper rates just makes sense financially.

Fortunately, because of the internet, it’s now easier than ever to find great deals to save on a vacation trip. Getting what we want out of a vacation experience for the least possible cost has no downside to it.

Vacation dreams and realities

When it comes to vacationing, balancing what we desire with what we can reasonably afford is always the challenge.

However, by adjusting our priorities and even rethinking our approach to vacationing, it’s usually possible to find a little wiggle room in our finances without compromising our ability to live well beyond payday.

ANDRE WORRELL

Guardian Media Limited

[email protected]