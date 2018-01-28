High energy

The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago hosted their gala dinner on January 23 at the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain. The event was held on the 2nd day of the Chamber’s three-day Energy Conference which ran from January 22 to 24 at the Hyatt.

The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference is said to be the premiere energy event in the Caribbean. It promotes vigorous debate and discussion among leaders of industry, Government and academia.

Participants in the conference included delegates from: the US; United Kingdom; Barbados; Guyana; Suriname; Venezuela; China; the Falkland Islands; and the Dominican Republic.

The evening’s dinner concluded a day of keynote speeches and discussion panels which highlighted the issue of collaboration among stakeholders with the objective of maximizing value from hydrocarbon resources in the Caribbean Region.