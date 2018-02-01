Improving the state of statistics in T&T

Director, Central Statistical Office (CSO) Sean O’Brien is calling for the Statistics Act, 1982 to be amended so that the CSO can perform its functions more effectively.

The CSO collects data from individuals as one of its functions, as well as from various public institutions such as the Board of Inland Revenue.

However, delays in the process of collecting data can occur when those institutions do not give CSO the data in a timely manner.

Delays can also occur when CSO queries the data submitted.

Nonetheless, the CSO continues to be in the spotlight of debate both locally and internationally, with rating agency Standards and Poor’s commenting on the efficacy of its operations as T&T’s official repository for data.

Adding to the problem, is that most of the institutions which provide data to the CSO are all operating with updated legislation.

This means that the act/pieces of legislation tends to supersede that of the CSO.

Business and Money spoke to O’Brien at the CSO’s Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain location, to find out about the steps which are needed to move one step closer to operationalising the National Statistical Institute of T&T (NSI).

O’Brien said there is need to understand the role of a NSI that would work with a number of government agencies.

“In T&T, the National Statistical System (NSS) is quite broken, and that is specifically what our international development partners were referring to, which the media here reported erroneously as the CSO. A lot of the data not available from the CSO, is typically not available to the CSO.”

He said a lot of people have the perception that the data is processed at CSO, and that CSO has the data and was somehow not sharing it with the public, or that its officers were not competent at putting the data together.

“One of the examples I can give is the CSO needs information from the VAT office so we can supply GDP (expenditure figures), that is, GDP collected in accordance with the expenditure methodology. At present, we only do GDP production figures using the production side approach. We collect data from 2000 firms every year.”

He added that a firm can tell the CSO that it produces a certain amount, but the expenditure does not match that quantity.

In other words, in O’Brien’s estimation the expenditure method would be a better method for determining GDP.

He said this could be determined from the VAT office, but “we have not had a relationship with the VAT office since 2008.”

“The last GDP (expenditure figures) which the VAT office has is from 2008. We can’t force the VAT office to give us data because their law is in place. We can’t accept data from them if it is against the law.”

Asked to gauge how much more work T&T has to do in relation to other jurisdictions, O’Brien said those countries would have established MoUs or adjusted their legislation in such a way that the respective agencies can share data among themselves.

“There is a standard called ISIC which is the International Standard Industrial Classification in which sectors (of the economy) have definitions. The ISIC book is hundreds of thousands of pages.”

He said now that CSO has a home and has “settled down,” there have been improvements when it comes to the dissemination of information.

O’Brien said the partners or public entities have begun to submit information and, as a result, there has been some improvement with people taking CSO’s work more seriously.

“There are some partners (public entities) we cannot get the data from them, the VAT office in particular, and it’s not blaming the VAT office because they are following the law.

“What we need is an organisation with more authority. The CSO is tied to the Statistics Act, so what you need now is a NSI tied to an improved act and that will have the authority to collect the data from the various arms of the NSS.”

He said while the CSO has issues affecting its operations, the blame is not entirely on CSO when it comes to disseminating information.

“The overarching problem is the state of the overall national statistical system. Hopefully what the NSI can do when it comes on stream is have a positive impact the NSS. I anticipate this process will take a while because that involves culture change.

“People in the government agencies around the NSS, for example, are not accustomed to filling out entire forms and the like. They have to start to fill them out. Even though it does not impact on their individual agency it impacts on the work of the CSO or NSI which, in turn, impacts on the credibility of the country.”

What is clear, O’Brien said, is that legislators have been supportive of the changes which the CSO needs to undergo especially since T&T was first downgraded.

O’Brien urged commentators to put their queries or questions to the CSO before going publicly to comment on the data so there would not be misrepresentation of the statistics issued by CSO, an act which he said happens all to frequently.