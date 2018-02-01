Nigel Romano CEO, JMMB Bank T&T

JMMB is one of the smaller banks in T&T. How do you compete in a market dominated by the larger banking institutions?

Our small size and more recent history presents some challenges since we do not have the cheap deposits or the scale necessary to cover the infrastructural costs that come with regulation and compliance.

Our core value proposition is love. We run our business at the bank and in the JMMB Group based on our core values— love, integrity, honesty, openness and care. And our smaller footprint forces us to be more nimble and intimate with our clients.

Our relationship officers are on the road meeting our clients in their offices and factories. We also focus on the small- and medium-sized sector, which may not be attractive to other banks, and we provide advice and counsel, in addition to finance.

We are also exploring point of sale solutions using mobile platforms that will support our clients more efficiently than traditional offerings.

We at JMMB are committed to a genuine partnership and to being patient and working with our clients. We strive to bring “relationship” back to banking and to make every interaction with our clients easy, enjoyable and empowering for them.

As a Jamaican owned bank, how would you characterise the ways of doing business between Trinidadians and Jamaicans?

People are people, no matter where you operate. Our clients in Jamaica, Trinbago and the Dominican Republic want to be treated with dignity and respect and they want to know that you genuinely care about their concerns. We are all Caribbean people and have the same goals and aspirations for ourselves and our families.

Having said that I believe that Jamaicans are more aggressive and could be very demanding. However, they give us the freedom to run the business and respect the cultural differences between the islands.

Jamaica is also emerging from their crisis and we Trinbagonians can learn from their experience. They own their restructuring, not the IMF, and are focused on fixing some really big problems. We must do the same.

Much of banking, locally and internationally, seems to now be focused on “going digital”. How do you see that affecting JMMB’s operations?

The digital revolution is a blessing for small banks like JMMB. It gives us the opportunity to compete against the goliaths using artificial intelligence and big data.

Digital solutions, mobile applications, big data analysis and the Blockchain are giving us much needed tools to become more efficient without compromising the quality of our service offerings. However, we must be patient. We are focused on educating our clients on using technology to interact with us, eg, checking balances, making payments, setting up standing orders.

We are also researching digital solutions that will make compliance with AML/KYC/CFT regulations much less intrusive and easy to understand without compromising quality.

For example, we are looking forward to the day when accounts can be opened online using biometrics and facial recognition software. We are also looking at data analytics and software to improve the efficiency of loan approval and delinquency management processes, which should level the playing field and allow us to compete more aggressively without lowering our standards.

Cryptocurrencies have been a major topic of conversation in recent times. Do you see this as a potential threat to traditional banking as we know it?

I believe that distributed ledger technology, like the Blockchain, which verify identities and enforce contractual terms through algorithms is the real threat.

Bank’s provide value by validating the identities of unknown counterparties and ensuring that contractual terms are satisfied before settlement and Blockchain technology has the potential to do this much more effectively and efficiently thereby making banks and other middlemen obsolete. This is very exciting and can improve the lives of those who are currently outside the financial system while significantly impacting GDP growth rates positively.

Banks in Trinidad play a critical role in outreach and lending support to various causes. How does JMMB give back to the local community?

Our focus is on education, both financial and health.

We believe that your health is your wealth and we have been focused on building awareness of diseases like breast and cervical cancer and at this time during the Carnival season, HIV/AIDS in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security. We are also focused on financial education, through our Beyond Payday series.

About Nigel Romano

Age: 63

Career

A chartered accountant with extensive global experience in public accounting and banking. He started his career with KPMG then joined Citibank and later joined EY.

In 2005, he became the CEO at RBTT and in 2011, he joined the ANSA McAL Group as financial services sector head.

Romano later joined the Caribbean Development Bank in 2013.

In 2015, he joined the JMMB Group as managing director and CEO of their subsidiary in Trinidad – JMMB Bank (T&T) Ltd.

Romano has worked the world over including Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Personal Credo

I believe in life-long learning and continuous improvement—striving each and every day to be better than the day before. I believe that failure is not fatal, in fact you should fail, fail again, and fail better.

