Oil and gas bid round coming in March

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries will be inviting oil and gas companies to bid for between five and six blocks which it will be offering for exploration by the end of March.

This has been confirmed by the deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Penelope Bradshaw-Niles.

In a telephone interview with Business and Money, Bradshaw Niles said the ministry will soon be approaching the Cabinet for final approval of the blocks and would then make them available for bids.

“We cannot say at this stage whether it will be five or six blocks because we have to first of all get Cabinet approval. However, traditionally the ministry has offered between five and six blocks and that is the number we are looking at,” Bradshaw-Niles told Business and Money.

“We are going to have a mixture of shallow water blocks and onland blocks with both oil and gas trending blocks.”

T&T has not offered any onland blocks for exploration for the last five years and Niles-Bradshaw said there are many prospective blocks onland.

“On land it’s traditionally been oil and we believe that both in previously explored and produced areas as well as areas that are yet to be explored that there is more oil to be found, especially in the deeper horizons. With respect to the shallow water blocks as you know we have produced both oil and gas in the shallow water so there will be a mixture of oil and gas tending blocks,” she said.

Shallow water drilling is where companies look for oil and gas in less than 500 feet of water.

So far all of the oil and gas, with the exception of Shell’s Dolphin Deep, has been on land or in shallow water.

This includes the two billion barrels of oil this country has produced and the trillions of cubic feet of natural gas.

Thus far there has been only one discovery in the deep water and that is the estimated four tcf Le Clerc discovery made by BHP and Shell.

Niles-Bradshaw said there is a need for the ministry to consistently put out blocks for bids because it had to have a systematic and continuous cycle of exploration and production to ensure that the country’s demands for natural gas is met and that crude oil production can expand.

She added, “We cannot sit back and not have exploration going and from exploration production. We want to ensure that we break out of the present shortages in natural gas and when we do so be in a position to maintain the levels of production and you can only do this by having constant exploration and production.”

Many industry experts blame the present natural gas shortages on the inability of T&T to get exploration going between 2005 and 2010 which then meant the mature and declining fields were unable to keep up with the level of demand for natural gas and for the production of oil..

Niles-Bradshaw did not want to identify specific blocks but indicated that there was significant interest. However, Business and Money has learnt that one of the blocks that will be offered is the North Coast Marine Area 2 block which has attracted heavy interest.

NCMA 2 is located next to NCMA 1 where Shell is presently producing.

The block is very prospective for natural gas and it was last held by the Canadian outfit Niko Energy.

The company did not drill on the block and it is understood that the 3d seismic is very encouraging.

Further sources in Shell T&T confirm to Business and Money that they are interested in the block and that it would be close to an already producing area where they have existing infrastructure.

It is also in shallow water, and with Shell being the largest shareholder in Atlantic LNG, increased gas supply forms a critical part of its growth strategy.