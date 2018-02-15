What large companies can learn from startups

When environments change, so should companies.

Whether it be a private or a public-sector company, all organisations must seek to be in alignment with its environment. Costaatt is no different, as it competes in a free market space occupied by local and international firms, both private and public. The restructuring of the Gate programme and the rise of digital education options make changes to a more sustainable model a matter of survival (disclosure: the author is a Costaatt lecturer). The education industry has never gone through this seismic shift. What organisations are supposed to do when their worlds change?

Business model

One of the most used phrase in business today is “business model.”

What is a model?

According to authors Alexander Osterwalder & Yves Pigneur in their best-selling book, Business Model Generation, “A business model describes the rationale of how an organisation creates, delivers, and captures value.”

A business model has three distinct components: how a company earns its revenue, incur costs (in the pursuit of revenue) and how it manages risk. These three parts must work together to create a well-aligned organisation.

While a business model is not all, one must not forget the role of strategy. Strategy seeks to achieve a competitive advantage.

What is the difference?

A simple analogy is with an automobile and trying to win a race with it. A racing car (Ford Mustang) is designed with a large powerful engine, aerodynamic shape and great road handling abilities (model). But, to win the race, something else is needed—the racing car driver. The driver can make the difference as he knows how to use skills (strategy) to win. Therefore, a business model must work with a successful strategy to be successful. If you try to win a race with a Corolla or enter with an unqualified driver, you will not win.

Entrepreneur’s way

Entrepreneurs can teach corporate managers a thing or two about business modelling and strategy.

How do startup entrepreneurs create their business model?

The founder may start with an idea(s) that is unique and could offer a better solution. She is unsure, so she uses her scrappy resources to assemble a rough product. It’s like Willie’s Ice Cream when he started in the mid-1980s.

Wilbur Balgobin made a box cart and burst coconuts with a hammer in a shed in Edinburgh and wheeled it down Chaguanas. He had this idea that people would want to purchase home-made, which was better than the economy versions being sold. The two large ice cream makers at the time—Flavorite and Cannings (now out of business)—put their bet on a low-cost product, as it was in the mist of a deep recession.

Why would people buy anything else?

Willie’s thought ice cream lovers would spend more despite hard times.

Willie’s, in effect, was testing a hypothesis.

Some people (a niche) would buy his product as people need to fill an unmet need. Ice cream, you see, is not bought on logic. If you are worried and stressed by the economic uncertainty, as humans we would look for escapism.

Willie’s was right. A niche wanted his escapism; it was an enjoyable concoction that was illogically bought. While Willie’s did not invent premium ice cream, he was one of the first to build a successful business model around it. He later upscaled by setting up a factory, developed a supply chain for coconuts, soursop and other local ingredients. Although Willie’s went out of business, the story illustrates what entrepreneurs do.

Successful entrepreneurs always make small bets first. That is a smart way to gauge market reaction as who knows what the market wants. Small bets mean if things don’t go right, you can always try something else, iterating the model as you go along. This is how you deal with uncertainty, then upscale when you have sure you worked out the business model.

Corporate venturing

Large companies approach new product development and changing their models differently. They do some market research to find out what people needs are. This sounds good but think if Willie’s had asked people in the 1980s if they wanted expensive premium ice cream? They would have most likely said no. It may simply mean that customers cannot visualise the next big thing.

Big corporations after they get positive feedback would start product development with a market plan. They would invest resources as they think they have customer validation. They would launch a test market and then, if successful, go to full-scale commercialisation. Here we have some hits and misses, and this could account for the large numbers of new product failures.

However, there is a bigger problem at hand.

Large firms fail to innovate because they ask or test many time the knowns and look for customer feedback. Startups, however, test and iterate with new disruptive products, and this could explain why early stage enterprises are more innovative and have more industry disrupting business models.

Lean expectations

In his book, Startup Owner’s Manual: The step-by-step guide for Building a Great Company, Steve Blank and Bob Dorf, outlines the entrepreneur’s approach to product development and renewing business models.

Intrapreneurs (entrepreneurs that work in an existing organisation) must first test their hypothesis (what the world thinks about their idea) by getting out of the office, build the product iteratively and incrementally and form customer and agile development teams.

At the early stage, solid financial data is difficult to project, so do not try. Instead, Blank says focus more on the lifetime value of the customer and acquisition costs. Expect failures and iterate until you achieve market acceptance and then upscale.

Lean startup philosophy makes some assumptions. If large companies are to innovate and change their business models, they need to have a culture and mindset like that of a startup. However, large companies have the added complexity of transitioning from one model to another business model.

Startups do not have this to deal with. It’s like demolishing one part of a building to build a new wing. You just can’t destroy the whole business model, but instead have two models running at the same time. This is where a strong entrepreneurial leader comes in.

Can large companies be nimble and innovative?

There are many examples of larger firms that have become more entrepreneurial and continue to be, despite being in the mature stage. These include GE, Google and Amazon. Many of these organisations do what Blank observes: fail fast, keep learning and meet change head-on.

