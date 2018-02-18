Entertainment in a tight economy: Are citizens spending?

In the middle of a recession, do people spend less money or more on entertainment?

Logic dictates that money for entertainment comes from one’s disposable income and so if people have smaller salaries - or none at all - there would be less to spend on a movie or taking a drink at a bar or going out to eat.

On the other hand, many view spending on entertainment as a necessary expense, reasoning that it removes some of the stress associated with the current economic environment.

Of course spending less means, less national consumption and so can have a negative effect on the economy as businesses who provide services are affected.

While T&T nationals are well known for eating, drinking and partying in and out of the Carinval season, Sunday Business spoke to some of the owners of large entertainment centres in the country to see how people’s spending habits have been affected by the present downturn in the economy.

Amusement park shows resilience

John Aboud, Chairman, Five Island Amusement Park, told Sunday Business that the park is still new to the country as it has been around for a mere six months, and despite the tight economy, patronage was still strong.

“There is a high interest from the public to visit the Amusement Park, as it offers people of T&T a world class amusement park experience, similar to the popular themed parks in the US and around the world, without having to spend a large sum to travel abroad. The attendance thus far has achieved our projections and the company’s marketing program is still being implemented to attract citizens from all parts of T&T to come and enjoy the experience.” Aboud said

The park offerings include ice skating, go kart racing, a trampoline jump zone, an obstacle ropes course, and a toddler play park.

Despite the economic environment, Aboud said they expect business to continue growing.

“We expect our business to grow as we continue to reach out to more local communities, groups and corporate T&T to come and experience the park.”

Economy, technology hurt cinema business

Derek Chin, owner of MovieTowne told Sunday Business that there has been a drop in the number of people patronising his popular establishment.

He said there has been a reduction of people coming to MovieTowne over the last year of roughly 10 to 15 per cent.

“It is because of the economy, people losing their jobs, the recession, the crime. Also other factors like the foreign exchange which has affected the normality in terms of how we did business before, it is now much more difficult. So if we were going to open a second or third restaurant that has been put on hold” he said.

He also said that there are less visitors coming to T&T and this has also impacted his business.

“The Government talks about more tourists but there are some things they do that go against that. Look at Ariapita Avenue, the wrecking service, the lack of proper security. They are saying they want more tourists but they aren’t making it more friendly for tourists. There are also problems at the airport and immigration issues.”

Chin also added that the trend in online movie streaming from new providers like Netflix and others which has hurt the traditional cinema business around the world and that T&T was no different.

“I don’t have the numbers for that but there has been a drop of in terms of patronage as people have decided due to the economy they have less money to spend. So instead of coming four times for the month they come two times. We have been employing different marketing strategies to get people to bring their families out and two-for-one specials.”

Chin, who also owns restaurant franchises like Texas de Brazil, Ruby Tuesday and Rizzoni’s said that they too have experienced a decline in customers.

“There has been more than a 15 per cent drop from 2016 and 2017 to now. People have less money to spend at restaurants than before. Waiters have been getting less tips too.” he said.

However he noted that for special days like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day, people tend to dig deeper and are willing to spend to eat out.

He said his companies have had to come up with creative ways to stay in business through such things as offering family specials and other discounts.

He added that they have high overhead costs and this affected them, apart from a decline in people dining.

He said that apart from the economic contraction and the resulting decline in people dining out, there is a high cost of doing business in the restaurant industry.

“Employees do not want to come to work, they do not show up on time. Problems with labour is a big issue,” he said.

He concluded on a pessimistic note saying that the economic situation will not improve.

“No, things will not get better. There’s nothing being done creatively or dynamically. No new ideas as we’re still stirring the old pot,” he said.

Waterpark feels economic pinch

Harrypersad Ragoonanan, owner of Harry’s Water Park situated in Rio Claro told Sunday Business that the recently concluded carnival season, which usually provides a boost to the business from those not partaking in the annual festivities, was the worst in 12 years since the entertainment park was opened.

“It was a really slow period. It has been a very, very bad turnout. We have been seeing business falling for the last three carnival seasons. But this last carnival weekend was the worst.”

Some of the activities they offer include overnight stays at cabins, guest rooms, food courts, a bar, kayaking, a pool area and wildlife and nature trail.

Ragoonanan attributed the fall in people visiting the park to the bad economy.

“It is the recession, people are unemployed and don’t have money. Everyday people are going home. We have in total 45 to 60 employees at our park.”

According to Ragoonanan, operating in the current environment meant confronting some harsh realities of business.

“We have bills to pay, we have workers to pay. It is really hard,” he said.

Despite the preveailing circumstances, Ragoonanan said he remains optimistic about the future.

“I am always praying, I pray for the Government, I pray for everyone in the country. We need everyone to participate to make a business successful. Recreation is done by people after they’ve bought groceries, paid their bills and only when they have additional cash then they carry out recreation.”