Building trade ties with T&T

T&T’s economy has been in the doldrums over the last few years because of the drop in oil and gas prices.

While successive Governments have spoken about the need to diversify the economy since 1962, unfortunately very little has been done to achieve this seemingly elusive goal.

This lack of diversification raises the question about how competitive T&T’s economy truly is, and what potential exists for the country to move beyond the monetisation of oil and gas.

In the contemporary globalised world, large transnational companies can easily move capital to Africa or China or Latin America or to anywhere other than T&T.

What makes T&T attractive as an investment destination?

The Sunday Business Guardian spoke to a number of foreign embassies in T&T about their business and trade links with the country and how they view the country as an investment destination and a place to do business.

GERMANY

Andreas Haack, Deputy Head of German Embassy told Sunday Business that T&T remains an important place to do business for Germany.

“At the Embassy we see ourselves as playing an important role by providing information. We are here to help business people in T&T who want to know about doing business with Germany. We have no German Chamber of Commerce in T&T, but it is a task taken over by Euro-Cham.”

He described T&T as the “hub” of the Eastern Caribbean in the area of travel and business.

“T&T has trade links like ports so in that sense T&T serves as a hub for all of the Eastern Caribbean all the way to Jamaica and Puerto Rico including Guyana and Suriname. That’s why we have an Embassy here as it is an important place for the region. T&T is well linked to Europe and we have the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which is very important.”

He said recent years have been “challenging” for T&T because of the decline in oil and gas which accounts for most of the revenue the country receives.

“We are a bit concerned because Germany is a big investor in T&T as it is one of our largest direct investment destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is around US $4 billion. The amount puts it on a level with Mexico. This investment is mainly in the petrochemical sector in Point Lisas.”

He also expressed “concerns” about the gas shortages.

“This is a general problem because there is a shortage which affects various sectors of T&T’s economy. Unfortunately it led to a shutdown of the ammonium plant in Point Lisas. We are hoping that these issues can be overcome and all the plants in Point Lisas will be operational.”

Beyond oil and gas, he supports the initiative of T&T’s Government to diversify the economy.

“That is key for the economic development of T&T. Also in the larger context of the reduced role of hydrocarbons in the future, all that is linked to climate change which is affecting the Caribbean. Look at the hurricanes last year in Dominica. Diversification is key.”

Haack said there is a relationship in the tourism sector, as before the Carnival there was a cruise ship with mainly German passengers coming to Port-of-Spain.

There is also a flight twice a week from Frankfurt to Tobago, with Haack stating that this shows that Tobago is well connected to Germany’s tourism market.

He also said there is a potential for agricultural products.

“Angostura and its products is one example. There is also potential in cocoa, and this has a huge potential in Germany. The cocoa consumption in the world is increasing.”

GUATEMALA

Jorge Contreras, First Secretary, Guatemala Embassy told Sunday Business that the Embassy, representing the Government of Guatemala is doing a lot of work to improve trade and investment between the two countries.

He said the Partial Scope Trade Agreement of Trinidad & Tobago - Guatemala (APP) was signed by both parties on February 6, 2015 and aims to improve economic relations between both countries through the expansion of trade in goods and services.

“In terms of merchandise trade, product coverage is limited but varied. The APP was ratified by the Guatemalan Congress in February 2017 and still needs to be ratified by the Parliament of T&T to be in force.”

He said when the agreement enters into force, manufacturers in T&T will benefit from preferential rates of 135 products.

“Exporters from T&T can sell agro-processed products, for example: curry, chocolate, jams and guava jellies, peanut butter—agricultural products, hydraulic fluids, toilet paper or facial, building bricks, aluminum tiles and doors to a market of approximately 17 million people.”

He said on the import side, T&T granted Guatemala preferential rates for 144 products such as beef, cheese, flowers and vegetables, processed foods and manufactured goods like plastic sheets, garments and costume jewelry.

According to statistics Contreras provided, in 2017, exports from Guatemala to T&T were US$21,950.50 and imports amounted to US$6,342.90.

The trade balance was in favor to Guatemala for the amount of US$ 15,607.50.

UK

According to a statement from the British High Commission, the United Kingdom and T&T have strong trade links, based on shared history, language, legal, political and education systems.

Trade and investment links are particularly strong in the energy sector.

UK energy companies are major employers and investors in T&T, and lease the largest quantity of energy acreage offshore.

Referring to the T&T, as the “most industrialised” country in the region, the High Commission noted that T&T also provides enhanced market access to Latin America via trade agreements such as CARICOM Colombia and Partial Scope Agreement T&T-Panama.

According to the High Commission, T&T offers competitive investment incentives in the non-energy sector.

“For example, it takes relatively little time to set up a business when compared to its regional counterparts. For a number of years, the UK has been supporting development of the cocoa sector. Local cocoa is exceptionally high quality, and the industry has strong export potential. A recent partnership between Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa Company and Harrods of London led to the production of high-quality Trinitario chocolates in T&T for export to the United Kingdom for final packaging and marketing in Harrods.”

The latest trade statistics for 2016 show that the United Kingdom exports to T&T were worth £259 million (£131 million in goods; £128 million in services).

United Kingdom imports from T&T were valued at £112 million (£67 million in goods; £45 million services).

CUBA

A statement from the Cuban Embassy said at the latest Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2017), ExporTT, signed two important agreements on behalf of T&T, with Cuba, one of them with the Centre of Cuban Trade and Investment Promotion, ProCUBA, to promote trade and foreign investment.

The other was with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, where a 2017-2018 Plan of Action was approved, aimed at the exchange of information and cooperation on economic objectives, where new sectors of common interest for both countries are incorporated.

The aforementioned would facilitate trade between Cuba and T&T in sectors such as energy, product manufacturing, biotechnology, among others.

In January, regional carrier Caribbean Airlines started flying to Havana, with a frequency of two flights a week which would facilitate the links between the countries of CARICOM and Cuba, and will offer major opportunities for tourism and trade.

Other than oil and gas, the Cuban Embassy said that T&T’s economy is “dynamic” and has the potential to supply Cuba with many products.

Cuba imports manufactured goods, in particular food products and hygiene items from T&T.

At the end of 2015, the commercial exchange between T&T and Cuba reached approximately US $50 million and for 2016 the amount was doubled, reaching $109 million.

COLOMBIA

Alfonso Múnera, Colombian Ambassador told Sunday Business that the business relationship between the two countries has increased over the years.

“My feeling is that we are doing much better in trade. I see interest from both countries and soon we will see a big improvement in trade,” he said.

This week he said there was a workshop in the head office of the T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) in partnership with ExporTT and the Colombian Embassy, and it was about doing business in Colombia.

“More than 30 business people went to the workshop. It was really a positive surprise as they were expecting about ten people. They want to know more about business in Colombia.”

ExporTT has announced that they are preparing a trade mission to Colombia and it will take place in September.

He said T&T’s increased business ties is indicative of its willingness to be closer to Latin America.

Beyond energy he gave some examples of products T&T can and has already started to send to Colombia.

“Spices like Masala and curry are very attractive in the Colombian market. There is also the beverage sector and T&T rum which has a lot of potential. In the area of services, there is also opportunity to send to Colombia educational English material. Thousands of Colombians go to USA and Canada to learn English but T&T is so close,” he concluded.

CHILE

Fernando Schmidt, Chilean Ambassador, was much more dampened in his view on doing business with T&T.

When asked about doing business, he said: “It is hard to break with a culture of reciprocal acknowledgement.”

However, he noted that T&T has a lot of potential once it does the right things to move beyond just being a primary producer of oil and gas.

He pointed out that T&T can be a hub for Latin American and Chilean goods as there is an excellent airport but very few air services agreements.

Schmidt added that he believes T&T’s tourism has never been promoted in the way it should be.

“T&T can be a good market for Chileans tourists as they are used to travel to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Florida, Mayan Riviera and many other destinations in the Caribbean Basin” he said.

He spoke about cocoa as a quality product, and noted that Chileans import Trinitario cocoa, but through Belgium.

He concluded by saying that Chile is an open economy and all T&T’s industrial products are welcomed provided they are competitive and comply with international standards.