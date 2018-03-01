Enforcement issues continue to plague T&T

Former Independent Senator Helen Drayton believes that while T&T has measures in place to prevent corruption, enforcement at many levels is lacking.

She added that major institutions such as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Integrity Commission and the Police Complaints Authority still do not have powers of prosecution.

Drayton was one of speakers who delivered remarks at the presentation of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) held last week at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, Mt. Hope.

T&T scored 41 which is slightly lower than the globally accepted average score of 43.

Transparency International defines the CPI as a measurement of the perceived levels of public sector corruption worldwide.

The index uses a scale to measure the levels of corruption of countries and it ranges from zero—which is highly corrupt—to 100 which is very clean.

Transparency International in its report stated, “Many less corrupt countries still suffer from opaque decision-making, harbour illicit finance or have weak law enforcement.

“Governments around the world must do more to serve their citizens, engage civil society, support free press, protect activists and journalists and ensure transparency and accountability in public and private sectors. These are vital steps in the global fight against corruption.”

Delivering the keynote address Drayton said, “while anti-money-laundering and combating financial terrorism laws create an opportunity for transparency in financial transactions, a major issue is the status of frontline agencies such as the FIU, the Integrity Commission and the PCA. They cannot prosecute cases.”

Quoting statistics from the FIU’s 2017 report, she said a total of 877 suspicious transactions were detected and this number represented an increase of 19 per cent compared to the prior year.

“The positive trend in these statistics is that the banks and financial institutions are strictly applying their anti-money laundering and know-your-customer responsibilities and are actively monitoring their systems, never mind the inconvenience to us (the consumers).”

Drayton noted that what the FIU statistics show is that even though there is investment in law enforcement, manpower and technology, they have not slowed corruption growth trends.

Quoting from the report, Drayton said, “Concerning increased corruption in all forms, trends point to the coupling of individual and private company accounts, repatriation of funds via wire transfers and remittances to foreign individuals by non-nationals resident here, and breaches of the foreign currency control laws.”

Chair of T&T Transparency Institute Dion Abdool said the TTTI, in its capacity as an industry watchdog, “advocates for effective implementation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, urgent reform of political campaign financing and implementation of legislation to protect whistle-blowers.”

In a statement, chair of Transparency International Delia Ferreira Rubio had said, “high levels of corruption also correlate with weak rule of law, lack of access to information, governmental control over social media and reduced citizens’ participation. In fact, what is at stake is the very essence of democracy and freedom.”

Panel discussions

Abdool said Barbados has done better than T&T even though that country has less legislation that T&T.

He said one of the things they have achieved is the respect for the law.

Abdool added that the Transparency Institute has started a business integrity programme and would be partnering with the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business.

He said a survey would be launched in due time.

“Shortly you would see unfolding a survey, to form the basis of our programme, our business integrity programme with private sector institutions, to deal with the demand side (of corruption) in the public sector.

He said the Transparency Institute also participated in workshops on corruption with parliamentary committees where ideas were given to the institute on how to resolve issues of corruption.

Thackwray Driver, CEO, Energy Chamber, recounted his experience with filing a matter at the Magistrate’s court.

Suggesting that there was a lot of room for corruption that currently exist in T&T, he said it took about 15 days for the matter to be called and overall it was a frustrating experience.

David West, director, Police Complaints Authority, who was present at the event and spoke to reporters after, said even though the PCA has some achievements it still has room to improve as an institution to better serve the people.

He said amendments to the legislation governing the PCA is before Parliament.

“For example, when complainants come to us, we can recommend that they get protection because many times they are afraid. If I (a member of the public) come to you (the PCA), and somebody finds out about it, my life could be in danger.

“I think a big amendment (to the PCA legislation) would be, when a police shoot-out incident occurs, the person in charge of that incident would inform their commander, who in turn informs the Commissioner of

Police, who then informs myself or the deputy, so we can get somebody out there quickly.”

He added that the investigator could take statements from witnesses and therefore, there would be a more visible presence of the PCA at crime scenes.

What is clear, West said, is that the level of trust in the PCA has increased and there have been increased complaints out of incidents which have occurred.