A public-private partnership on crime

T&T’s crime problems are well-known and documented.

It is, undoubtedly, the number one challenge facing our country today.

Beyond its obvious social impact, escalating crime in a society that has become increasingly lawless has had a material impact on businesses across the country.

In short, violence affects both the business climate and the broader economy. The mere fact that the Downtown Owners and Merchant’s Association (DOMA) chose to signal last week that the capital was “open for business” after the chaos that broke out in east Port-of-Spain, illustrates the gravity of the situation as it relates to enterprises plying their trade in the city.

Hiring more security, building taller, barbed-wire walls, setting up more CCTV cameras and even spending on corporate shuttles to transport night-time staff are all real expenses that affect the bottom line of many companies in T&T.

Further, given the current crime statistics, every life that is lost removes, potentially, another productive member from the labour force.

Moreover, the advent of digital technology has brought with it a whole new platform upon which criminals can perpetrate their dastardly deeds against corporate T&T—cyberspace.

Our friends in the banking and financial services industry, for example, know that this struggle is real—and expensive. All told, while businesses must battle the scourge of crime on many fronts, perhaps the time has come for the private sector to utilise the skills and resources it has collectively accrued in ways that aid in the fight against crime.

Put differently, beyond the perfunctory bulletins issued by various chambers of commerce in support of “the fight against crime”, maybe it is time for private enterprise to apply the elements of what made them successful in the first place in treating with the nation’s crime problem.

After all, they stand to suffer tremendously from rising crime.

Truthfully, in spite of the billions of dollars in resources expended by successive governments on crime fighting efforts over the last two decades, little by way of tangible results has effectively been accomplished.

It’s clear, therefore, that this isn’t an issue about money.

State bureaucracy will always slow things down—even in matters as important as crime. Herein lies an opportunity that perhaps, both the state and private sector maybe be asleep at the wheel on—a public-private partnership to tackle crime in T&T.

The efforts made to date by the private sector in terms of corporate social responsibility, private social investments, or other forms of social actions have helped to confront (and reduce) a plethora of social problems in T&T. It can certainly be said, from a social perspective, that T&T’s private sector has pushed national development forward.

However, few private initiatives have aimed specifically at reducing crime and preventing the violence that affects the quality of life in communities in different parts of the country.

Given the gravity and complexity of the problem, it is clear that much more can be done. The multiple opportunities for the private sector to intervene make this entirely possible. There are perhaps two main areas where the private sector can be most effective: management expertise and innovative thinking.

Because private firms are, to certain extent, “new” to the area of crime eradication they are unencumbered by the traditional approaches to tackling crime that may have failed in the past.

In fact, it is almost a certainty that many local enterprises, once engaged, already possess some of the most innovative yet practical solutions to addressing criminality in T&T.

Marrying such thinking with the reach of the state offers endless potential for solving many of our country’s crime issues.

A good example of such thinking at work took place in Mexico whereby a coalition of private sector companies known as the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic decided to mobilise their resources to protect the premises of members.

They proposed the creation of a national network of crime observatories (monitoring centres) with a view to pooling the efforts of businesses to enhance the safety of compounds and business places.

The proposal was successfully adopted by the Mexican government and now, crime monitoring centres exist in each Mexican state forming a comprehensive network.

By adopting an innovative approach, with a shared goal in mind, both the private sector and government were able to share the burden of responsibility in addressing a problem crying out for a solution.

In terms of management expertise, the private sector possesses perhaps the greatest resource base for planning and executing crime-fighting initiatives.

In fact, privatising a number of areas in the national security apparatus might foster a level of efficiency not yet seen in preventing, detecting and solving crime in the country.

Further, the long-term mentality generally adopted by private enterprise means that once on board, private sector cooperation ensures a certain level of stability and sustainability.

In other words, the private sector is less susceptible to the short-termism that the political powers are known for.

Frankly speaking, one of the major downfalls in the fight against crime has simply been keeping the momentum of initiatives going.

To be clear, getting any public-private partnership on crime going will not be an easy road to walk.

Entrenched suspicions that abound on both sides of the spectrum (and in the public domain) will be something that both private enterprise and the State must overcome. This is where a mature, non-partisan, “country-first” approach will be needed.

Ultimately, the public sector will continue to play the key role in these activities since it bears the main responsibility for national safety.

That said, getting a grip on crime at this point in our nation’s history requires doing things differently and doing them together—public and private sector hand in hand.

Andre Worrell