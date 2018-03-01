T&T’s interest rate challenge

Rates in the US are on the rise. This will give rise to many interesting issues for T&T in terms of how we craft our monetary and fiscal policies.

The Treasury yield curve is a measure of the difference between the rates on short-term and long-term debt issues by a government.

Under normal conditions this curve is upward sloping to reflect the extra compensation that an investor will want to lock away their money. So the rate on a shorter-term bond, say, two years should be lower than a medium term five-year bond and this should be lower than the rate on a ten-year bond.

During the fourth quarter of 2017 the US Treasury yield curve was flattening as the US Federal Reserve continued to raise its short-term interest rates but longer term interest rates most notably the 10-year US

Treasury bond did not move in lock step.

The US 10-year bond started the year at a yield of 2.40 per cent while the 30-year bond was at 2.74 per cent. For a number of years the US 10-year did not go above 2.65 per cent and was often seen trading at a low two per cent handle.

What is taking place now represents a fundamental shift in the interest rate dynamic. The US 10-year bond has broken out of its trading range and is trending towards three per cent. It is likely to get there despite the recent pull back from last week.

Fundamentally the 10-year bond should trade at the level of the rate of nominal growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

The recently introduced tax measures in the US means that in the short term at least, economic growth is expected to pick up. This creates a fundamental argument for the 10-year US Treasury to land at three per cent trending towards four per cent.

All in all this reflects a path towards a normalised interest rate environment, which is essentially where markets need to be outside of a time of crisis.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled this intent with the market pricing in between three to four 25 basis point rate hikes over the course of 2018.

Tricky path

The path to normalisation is where things can quite possible get very tricky. One of the lessons from the 2008 financial crisis was that when things stay out of line for a long period of time, risk is mispriced and imbalances begin to occur.

It was in 2001 with a mild US recession, a dot com crash and a terrorist event that the US cut interest rates to then record levels. These low rates were maintained for half a decade leading to imbalances in the financial markets, specifically related to the housing sector, which eventually lead to a collapse once rates began to rise again.

This time around we have seen close to a decade of zero interest rates and it is only over the past year that the US Federal Reserve has begun the process of normalisation.

That process involves two aspects.

The first was selling off assets or allowing assets which it held on its balance sheet to run off or mature. This causes the size of the balance sheet to shrink. It is similar to a bank not replacing loans that are paid down each year with new loans. Less credit is being created.

The next step is what we have just discussed which is the raising of short-term interest rates and the resulting effect that this will have on the overall term structure of interest rates.

In the short term the argument is that the US Fed will not be raising rates if the economy was not on sound footing and so at the initial stages there is cause for optimism. We are now getting to the next phase where that growth rate has to be proven and also be seen to be sustainable.

Impact on T&T

What goes on in the US is going to affect us in some way.

Post 2001 investors brought money back to T&T and the Government took advantage of the low interest rate environment to cut rates and lower taxes. That pushed our local stock market up until it peaked in 2005.

Following the 2008 financial crisis we had our version with the collapse of CL Financial. Then the rebound in the US housing market saw significant outflows of US dollars for portfolio investment purposes, which has impacted our level of currency reserves today.

Appreciate that about US$150 trillion denominated short-term debt and derivatives in the emerging market space are tied to the short-term US Treasury rate.

In addition note that changes to the term structure of US rates is going to affect global debt in some way or another.

A change in interest rates in the US directly affecting the yield on debts outside the US is a first-order effect. How market actors respond to those changes are second order effects and at this stage is dependent on the specific circumstances of each entity.

In T&T we have attempted to hold interest rates steady. Under the previous Governor of the Central Bank of T&T there was an attempt to front run the US Fed rate hikes but since then the repo rate has reflected a neutral stance despite the signals from the US Fed.

We are at the stage now where there is little disparity between US and TT rates and so the incentive to hold TT dollars over US dollars is virtually non-existent.

Against this we have to factor in the decline in our foreign currency reserve position from US$9.4 billion to $8.3 billion at the end of 2017.

It is my estimation, based on the difference in credit rating between the US and T&T, there should be a 300-basis point spread between the US and TT interest rates.

There is an argument that the tighter fiscal stance by the Government, on account of reduced revenues overall leads to tighter conditions, so there is no need for higher rates.

However, while this will hold true for domestic conditions it does not address the relative position between US and TT rates.

The other reality is that low rates also favours government’s need to borrow to plug its budget deficit. In addition, higher interest rates could slow the rate of onshore economic activity, which is critical at this time.

Add to that mix the considerable amount of variable rate mortgages that are in place where a rate increase on top of less disposable income can have significant consequences.

What should be clear is that the TT economy has also developed significant imbalances on account of more than a decade of low interest rates and government deficits.

Now the re-balancing act is going to become even more difficult as the US Federal Reserve continues on its stated course.

