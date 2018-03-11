Dominica gets mobile medical from Sagicor

Sagicor Life has donated a fully customised, mobile medical unit to the government of Dominica.

In a media release on the issue, the regional insurance company said it purchased the unit in collaboration with Doctors In Our Circle, Ray Asta, the Dominican Ministry of Health and Friends of Sagicor. The unit, the company said, will support and respond to the immediate needs of the people of Dominica post Hurricane Maria.

During a handing over ceremony last month, Dr Laura Espirit, director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, said: “Services that will be provided at the mobile medical clinic include comprehensive medical screening, cancer screening, specialist clinics, HIV and immunisation testing as well as general response to medical crises during disasters, disease outbreaks and other activities of national importance.”

Sagicor Financial Corporation chairman Stephen McNamara was on hand to deliver the clinic to Dominica Minister of Health Kenneth Darroux.

“This mobile medical unit was outfitted and branded in Ohio, driven down to the Miami port, moved onto a barge which first went to Jamaica, and, a few stops later, drove off the port of Roseau,” McNamara told the gathering.

The release said Sagicor supported the acquisition of the bus from a financial perspective donating US$100,000.

McNamara also revealed that Sagicor Life and Sagicor General, both regional companies present in Dominica since 1968, immediately mobilised their entire network of 4,172 employees across the various territories following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

He added: “The Sagicor Group also established a hurricane relief fund of over EC$500,000, from which support was provided with the regional airline LIAT to airlift persons to other Caribbean islands.

“Additionally, across the Sagicor network, we collected and shipped necessities ranging from food and water supplies to generators and made cash donations. The same was done by providing assistance through Antigua and St Kitts & Nevis to our other Caribbean brothers and sisters in Barbuda, Anguilla and St Martin where we operate as well.”

Darroux expressed gratitude to Sagicor, Doctors in Our Circle and the other donors for their generous assistance. He said the medical clinic will support the medical needs of the island, particularly as the country is currently conducting a review of the scope of works of the National Hospital prior to beginning construction later this year