RBC opens financial centre in Pt Lisas

RBC Royal Bank T&T recently launched its financial solutions centre at Atlantic Plaza in Point Lisas.

The new concept store, which first opened in May 2017, does not provide over-the-counter cash transactions. Instead, clients can access the bank’s multi-channel options—ATMs, online banking and mobile app—as well as sit with RBC team members for advice and assistance on more complex financial needs.

“We are willing to imagine what the future of banking will look like—and we are taking steps to define it,” Darryl White, managing director, RBC Royal Bank T&T, said in the keynote address as he explained how RBC is evolving its store (formerly branch) network to provide choice and flexibility to clients.

On hand for the official ribbon-cutting was: Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, who was joined by head, Caribbean banking, Rob Johnston; regional operating officer, Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed; and area vice president, Simone Edwards.