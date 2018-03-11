Seaboard Marine steers the course for 16 years

Despite regional and local challenges, Seaboard Marine International remains committed to T&T’s market says president Edward Gonzalez.

“For us, it is primarily because we made the decision that we are committed to the T&T market and despite what is happing with the economy, when you look at cargo volumes, we decided it was a time to invest in this service and provide the fastest transit into T&T.

“That is why we are the premier carrier from South Florida into T&T.”

Gonzalez admitted there were serious challenges in the last six months like hurricanes, “the company has made it a point to be there and not turn its back on T&T.” He added that the company is committed to this country for the long term.

Two weeks ago, Seaboard celebrated its 16th anniversary in T&T with an event at Paprika Restaurant, St Clair.

Speaks to guests at those celebrations, Stephen Bell, vice president, Seaboard Marine Caribbean International, said foreign exchange problem are not limited to T&T.

"If we are going to talk real, let's talk about the Caribbean. The Caribbean continues to suffer from foreign exchange challenges and it is how we as the private sector in partnership with the different governments tackle this issue.

“Once we continue to put a product out there that is wanted and a service that is demanded, we will succeed.”

Bell added: “One of the things that has always been the mantra of Seaboard is to provide good service but at good rates. We invest in our people.

“Our president has always indicated that if we educate, train and operate, we will always have the best service. It is now paying off, we have the ultimate CEO and that has paid dividends for us in this market.”

Seaboard Marine is an ocean transportation company that provides direct, regular service between the North America, the Caribbean Basin, Central and South America. With a fleet of more than thirty vessels serving over 35 ports, the company is a trade leader in the Western Hemisphere.

A market leader

CEO Trevor Chan Pak said: “There is always that niche to carve out for yourself, but it takes creativity and innovation for that to happen. You cannot do what you have been doing and expect change. So we created a new product and we got the result of what we did

“When you are into private sector business nothing is guaranteed year to year. It all depends on your staff, human resource and creativity because your competition is coming at you hard. It is not that you have this path that is only for you. Everybody is trying to get at you, so we are going to dig deep this year and see what you can do for next year. Standing still is really going backwards.”

Chan Pak said over its 16 years, the company has maintained a dedicated, hardworking team.

He also compared Seaboard’s speed and efficient service to Jamaican Olympic medalist, Usain Bolt.

“Seaboard is the Rolls Royce of the waters. It is no secret that we arrive here first and anything faster than Seaboard has to be an aircraft. We bring the customers first to the market.”

He attributed their success to Gonzalez changing their rotation which resulted in an extremely fast transit into T&T.

“I am happy to report that last year was our best year ever during hard times. It is stunning, probably over ten points over the second place person.”