‘We are invested in T&T’

Nestlé has had a long history with T&T—over a century—beginning operations just at the start of World War I.

The company has seen both good times and bad times, economic booms and downturns but has continued to make its contribution to our economy.

Patricio Torres, market head, Anglo Dutch Caribbean, Nestlé, believes that the company’s strong footprint positions it to continue its work here even in the middle of tough economic conditions that the country faces.

Torres spoke to Business & Money on Tuesday at Nestlé’s Valsayn office about the company’s operations and the plans for the future.

Torres assumed the position six months ago in T&T. Before that, he was in his native Chile for five years. His main responsibility as market head is Nestlé business development in terms of their products and brands in the short-, medium- and long-term and also strengthening the cpmpany’s relationship with the community.

“We are a multinational but with a strong, local root. We have been in T&T for 104 years. with roughly 600 employees at the moment,” he added.

Economic survival

Torres said it is not the first time that Nestlé has been faced with an economic downturn in T&T or anywhere else in the world.

“It is an economic contraction. This is not the first country we have experienced this and Nestlé is in more than 180 countries so we are not here to do business in just two or three years.”

He said when a country is in the middle of a negative economic cycle, the country has to make decisions on how to improve the situation.

“Then we know the economy is going to recover. This is our expectation. Sometimes recessions and economic restraints help countries and companies to find new economic opportunities; new ways of working and capturing consumers’ attention.”

Aware that high economic growth is not as easy as the past, Torres shared:

“Before was easy because the country was growing and we were part of that dynamic so everything was growing.

“Today it is not, but you will see some businesses that are still growing. I always ask my team why?

“There are segments of Nestlé and other companies who are still growing. I believe that we are managing these businesses in a different way. We are reading the situation and understanding what consumers want.”

He said Nestlé and other companies operating in an economic contraction must adapt to the new realities.

“We are not going to compromise our values because we are in an economic crisis.

Nestlé has values and principles and we have to go through the different economic situations always aligned with our values. I have arrived in the middle of this economic situation and I have had experience in both types of economic situations. I have been in markets where we were growing a lot, I have been in markets where we were not. Normally, we can get growth in difficult economic situations.”

Local manufacturing

Torres described their portfolio in T&T as strong.

“Our two main segments are milk and juices. We have juices such as Orchard which is one of the best known brands in the country and we have dairy milk. These two lines of products are produced here in our Trinidad factory.”

Most of what we produced is sold on the local market, but the company is also selling some of its products in Jamaica and other islands.

“It all depends on the commercial opportunities that exist in Jamaica or other islands. So we are trying to sell more of the products we make here in the other territories.”

He noted that milk and juices are produced in T&T but some of the other Nestlé products are imported for the local market.

“We have coffee like Nescafe, Maggi, Milo and some cereals. We have a broad portfolio. We are importing those products from other markets.”

He said approximately 80 per cent of what Nestlé produce in T&T are kept and sold on the local market.

“When it comes our milk products, we buy from local producers; almost 95 per cent of the milk the country produces. However, the volume of milk produced here is not enough to satisfy the local demand so we still have to also import.”

He pointed out that because of this Nestlé is continuing to work with local farmers on ways in which local milk production can be increased.

There are many factors involved in increasing milk production in T&T.

“You must have farmers and land. At one time we brought animals from New Zealand to increase the volume of milk production. It is a long-term process and it is not just bringing in animals. Our programme is to help farmers improve their business in milk quality and also increase the volume they produce. Even if we bring more animals without a programme, we are not going anywhere.”

Nestlé is also going to bring experts from other countries to advise local farmers.

“They know how to build the dairy industry. That was my commitment to the Government.”

Competitive market

When asked how Nestlé’s products are doing locally, Torres answered by saying that the local market is very competitive.

“Competition is about having different players and they are good players. That is good for T&T as there are international players who are entering the country. There are local companies importing products—all the products are diverse.”

He said Nestlé has used innovative methods to survive and do well.

“Nestlé in T&T as well as other places have one key competitive edge: nutrition, health and wellness. Our products are superior in nutritional benefits for consumers.”

Pointing to small packs of a new juice product in his office. Torres said the apple flavoured drink has 55 per cent less sugar in it.

He used this as an example of the healthy products they are developing for the local market.

“We are the company which has been taking risks. There is less sugar but we are keeping the taste. We are committed with offering good tastes with the nutritional advantage. This is part of our DNA as a company. It is our competitive advantage.