Bigger the risk, greater the reward

The ongoing negotiations between the NGC and several downstream companies operating on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate have shown there needs to be changes in the way the profits from the energy sector are distributed along the value chain. It must be weighted so that the companies that take the biggest risks, get the greatest reward.

That’s the view of the outgoing president of bpTT, Norman Christie, who said his company has a real interest in the ongoing negotiations because, “if the downstream sector fails, then bpTT has a problem as the major supplier of natural gas.”

In his exit interview with Business & Money, Christie said, “What we have said all along is the rent extraction along the value chain has to change as the markets have. The risks have changed along the value chain and therefore the rewards have to change along the value chain.

“We see NGC playing a vital role but the returns to NGC should be consistent with the risks of NGC in the value chain. If that doesn’t occur you have distortions.”

When asked whether or not NGC’s margins should be reduced, Christie responded, “When we sell to NGC, NGC then becomes the actor with the downstream, so the split between the NGC and the downstream is between them and the downstream.

“I can’t speak with authority to NGC’s returns. I am assuming, based on the information that is coming out from the negotiations, that there is an issue to be resolved between the NGC and the downstream in terms of the rent distribution.

“All we are saying, without making a statement of anybody’s rent, is this philosophy or principle of returns commensurate with risk needs to be applied to all parts of the value chain.”

Christie insisted that the NGC could not afford to lose its downstream customer just as much as the upstream companies need the NGC to buy gas from them.

“Everybody needs everybody. If the upstream doesn’t have the gas, the chain doesn’t work. If the off-takers aren’t there to take the gas, the value chain also doesn’t work. In this instance, we are arguing that NGC plays a role because as you would expect if there wasn’t an NGC one could argue in the case of a shortfall you would have a free for all, where the upstream players would decide which plants exist or not.”

Christie added that even bpTT tries to ensure it does not kill the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg by moderating its own returns on the gas it sells to the NGC.

He insisted that the NGC has played and continues to function in a crucial role in the energy sector.

“The maturity of the market still requires a clearing house. NGC serves as that clearing house between upstream and many downstream players in Point Lisas and obviously for power. Experimentation is possible to see if there are options to the model of the NGC as the clearing house, but as a base case we still support the role of the NGC.”

NGC has been in tough negotiations with downstream companies insisting higher prices for gas and the downstream companies arguing it will make them uncompetitive. It has even led to the shutting of gas form the ammonia company CNC and a war of words between the two companies.

On the issue of the continued gas curtailment Christie confirmed that the start up of Juniper and TROC has meant the company is not only meeting its two billion cubic feet per day ( bfc/d) of contractual targets but has been providing on average close to 300 million standard cubic feet of additional gas per day to the NGC.

He noted that on average, bpTT was producing close to 1.9 bcf/d before the installation of the investments, (TROC, Juniper).

“In the best world we would be about where we are and that’s what has happened. Our projects have gone just as we would want them to. It’s why we talk about promises made, promises delivered and we are therefore benefiting from that. So we supply more than we are contracted to because there is still excess demand in the market,” Christie argued.

Asked if he thought BPTT could hold its production as high as 2.3 bcf/d for the rest of the country’s fiscal year, Christie said it can hold it for at least the next 12 months.

On the challenge to the bpTT’s dominance of the local energy sector being posed by Shell Trinidad, Christie said he was not worried.

“Clearly as an upstream player in T&T we are significantly larger. Not even in the same league really. But in the Atlantic, Shell is the major shareholder. Shell is more around collaboration than competition. It’s in both of Shell’s and bpTT’s interest to ensure the value chain works and T&T remains competitive. “

Christie cited several achievements during his time in T&T including the two natural gas discoveries announced last year, the start up of TROC and Juniper, the sanctioning of Angelin and the decision by BP plc to continue to invest billions of US dollars in T&T.

He added, “The move to the CEO’s office at the global company is a bitter sweet one because it will mean a career advancement but also uprooting my family from a country we have grown to love.