GKC expands on multiple fronts

The building of its new headquarters in downtown Kingston allowed GraceKennedy Ltd (GKC) to benefit from significant tax relief, which, along with gains from a new acquisition, helped it report an improved net result for 2017.

Let us now review GKC’s results to December 31, 2017.

Changes in financials

Total assets expanded by 2.8 per cent to J$129.9 billion from $126.5 billion.

Gross investments securities and pledged assets declined to J$36.8 billion from J$39.3 billion; the pledged portion contracted from J$15.4 billion to J$4.9 billion. Government of Jamaica securities fell to J$12.9 billion from J$17.9 billion while Bank of Jamaica instruments closed at J$9.9 billion from J$10.6 billion. The largest increase was corporate bonds, which expanded to J$9.5 billion from J$6.7 billion.

Loans receivable rose 6.3 per cent from J$25.9 billion to J$27.5 billion. Of this sum, J$6.9 billion is receivable in US dollars.

Receivables expanded by 15.8 per cent to J$15.85 billion from J$13.7 billion. The largest contributor to this increase was net insurance receivables, which swelled to almost J$3.0 billion from J$1.8 billion; these reflected sums due from reinsurers resulting from hurricane damages in the later part of the year.

Meanwhile, other receivables climbed to J$1.5 billion from J$0.9 billion.

Of its total loans and other receivables, its largest exposures were to individuals of J$10.1 billion (2016: J$8.7 billion), professional and other services of J$4.9 billion (2016: J$4.6 billion) and J$3.3 billion to the distribution sector (2016: J$4.1 billion).

Inventories were little changed, moving from J$11.5 billion to J$11.3 billion. The value of merchandise increased to J$6.9 billion from J$6.3 billion while goods in transit fell to J$1.5 billion from J$2.2 billion.

Cash and deposits declined to J$12.08 billion from J$12.28 billion. The major fall was shown under deposits, which closed at J$2.3 billion from J$2.6 billion. Of the total, J$6.4 billion was denominated in Jamaican currency while J$4.3 billion was due in US dollars.

Total liabilities were marginally higher at J$82.98 billion from J$82.94 billion.

Customers’ deposits increased to J$33.53 billion from $30.65 billion or by 9.4 per cent. Of this total, J$16.8 billion was denominated in US dollars while J$16.4 billion was due in Jamaican currency.

Notably, securities sold under agreements to repurchase contracted to J$3.8 billion from J$12.3 billion.

Bank and other loans grew to J$16.5 billion from J$13.2 billion. The bank overdraft component expanded to J$2.68 billion from J$1.97 billion.

In addition, bank borrowings advanced from J$8.44 billion to J$10.84 billion; the bulk of these loans mature within twelve months.

Payables rose to J$22.2 billion from J$20.3 billion. Consistent with hurricane losses, insurance claims climbed to J$4.2 billion from J$2.97 billion. In addition, other payables swelled to J$3.6 billion from J$2.1 billion.

Equity gains

Total equity expanded from J$43.54 billion to J$47.01 billion. Excluding non-controlling interests of J$1.79 billion, shareholders’ equity advanced from J$42.06 billion to J$45.22 billion.

Share capital fell increased from J$534.25 million to J$540.95 million. This expansion reflected the net issuance of 275,000 new shares totalling J$6.7 million.

Capital and fair value reserves mostly benefitted from other comprehensive income of J$274.5 million and closed at J$6.09 billion from J$5.81 billion; the largest contributor was net fair value gains of J$250.4 million.

Retained earnings improved from J$29.33 billion to J$32.12 billion. This component benefitted from the current year’s comprehensive income of J$4.18 billion, which was then reduced by dividends of J$1.12 billion and transfers totalling J$275.2 million to capital and banking reserves.

The weighted average number of shares increased from 993,087,000 to 993,618,000; consequently, the book value of each stock unit improved to J$45.51 from J$42.36.

Revenues, profits

Total revenues advanced by 4.8 per cent to J$92.48 billion from J$88.27 billion. However, expenses increased by 5 per cent to J$88.94 billion from J$84.68 billion. Consequently, gross profit fell by 1.4 per cent to J$3.53 billion from J$3.58 billion.

The sale of products improved to J$72.6 billion from J$68.8 billion while financial services income grew to J$7.8 billion from J$7.5 billion.

Consistent with higher product sales inventory costs rose to J$50.4 billion from J$47.6 billion while staff costs registered at J$13.8 billion from J$13.5 billion. Interest and similar expenses increased to J$5.2 billion from J$4.99 billion and legal, professional and other fees consumed J$3.6 billion from J$3.0 billion.

Other income declined to J$2.09 billion from J$2.38 billion. Here, there were four major swings that, in total, were insufficient to match the previous year’s out-turn. The relative stability of the Jamaican dollar resulted in a contraction in net foreign exchange gains to J$282.8 million from J$785.4 million.

Also, the gain on disposal of investments shrunk to J$45.7 million from J$610.6 million. However, fees and commissions improved to J$486.9 million from J$310 million.

Finally, there was a one-off gain of J$418.5 million on the acquisition of Consumer Brands Ltd; the total purchase consideration of J$1.1 billion was less than the net assets acquired of J$1.52 billion.

These changes saw the profit from operations close at J$5.62 billion from J$5.97 million.

Interest income from non-financial services edged up to J$378.2 million from J$372.3 million while interest expense from non-financial services closed at J$662.9 million from J$676.9 million.

Meanwhile, the share of profit from its associated companies expanded to J$485 million from J$441 million. The contribution from its 50 per cent owned Dairy Industries Jamaica Ltd improved from J$360.5 million to J$370 million. In addition, the net profit from CSGK Finance Holdings (40 per cent owned) rose to J$115.5 million from J$83.5 million.

These changes saw pre-tax profit decline to J$5.82 billion from 2016’s J$6.10 billion.

The effective tax rate dropped from 25.7 to 18.0 per cent. Consequently, taxation fell to J$1.05 billion from J$1.57 billion. This contraction was largely influenced by the urban renewal tax credit of J$416.4 million, which was granted on the basis of the construction of its US$25 million (J$3.125 billion) headquarters in downtown Kingston.

This brought the net profit up to J$4.77 billion (2016: J$4.53 billion). After removing the profit due to minority interests of J$656 million, the profit attributable to shareholders registered at J$4.12 billion versus J$4.00 billion for 2016; that result translated to diluted EPS of J$4.14 from J$4.03.

(The bulk of non-controlling interests of J$628.3 million reflects the 25 per cent stake in GraceKennedy Money Services Caribbean SRL, which is owned by Western Union.)

Divisional performance

Despite the temporary suspension of services in some territories in the early part of 2017, the money services segment maintained its profit performance; it continues to be the largest source of profit for the group.

The Jamaican branch of the food trading segment was strengthened with the acquisition of Consumer Brands Ltd, which is a distributor for Proctor & Gamble products and other international brands.

At the American branch, growth was driven by the Grace and LaFe brands.

The Canadian operations established a relationship with the warehouse club Costco. These developments are expected to fuel further growth in its North American operations.

In contrast, the UK operations suffered some setbacks with its “Nourishment” brand of milk drinks; new promotional activities are expected to resolve that challenge.

Hurricane activity damaged the results of the insurance sector.

Building on its strong improvement in both revenues and profit, growth in the banking sector is expected to be fuelled by the recent acquisition of a licence to pursue agent banking activities and the further development of its “money link” activities.

Investor returns

On the JSE, over its fiscal year, GKC’s share price increased from J$40.29 to end at J$43.84 last December. Last Wednesday, the price spiked to J$55.00 but then closed at J$46.54.

On the TTSE, the price opened at TT$2.67 and closed at TT$3 last December and then settled at TT$3.35 last Wednesday.

Dividends improved from J$1.02 in calendar 2016 to J$1.13 in calendar 2017. Concurrent with the release of its 2017 results, the company announced that it would pay its first dividend of J$0.40 (2017: J$0.30) in May 2018. This 33 per cent increase might suggest that total dividends for calendar 2018 could be as high as J$1.50.

The J$46.54 price reflects a P/E multiple of 11.2 and offers investors a trailing dividend yield of 2.6 per cent. That price also exhibits a modest premium of 2.3 per cent above its book value of J$45.51.

Recent developments

On January 10, 2018, GK Investments, a subsidiary of GKC, announced that it had acquired a one-third stake in Gray’s Pepper Products Ltd, which is one of Jamaica’s largest processors of seasonings and sauces.

In Goddard Enterprises Ltd’s Annual Report, they stated that they had signed a letter of intent to sell Globe Finance Inc, to a third party; Sagicor is a shareholder in Globe Finance. On February 8, 2018, Barbados Today reported that Signa Financial and Globe Finance were exploring a possible merger. The shareholders of Signia Financial are Massy United Insurance, Cave Shepherd and GraceKennedy.

On February 14, 2018, GKC confirmed that it was exploring the possible merger of the two entities; will GKC eventually emerge as the largest or sole shareholder in the combined entity?

In the next article, we will review the 2017 results of Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd.