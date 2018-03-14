Honey on the decline

Beekeeping was the first agricultural sector to be regulated in T&T with the Beekeeping and Bee Products Act (Act 28 of 1935, amended by Act 7 of 1949) which also saw the establishment of a government apiary in 1902.

Today, unfortunately, the beekeeping industry faces severe challenges as the majority of beekeepers produce honey simply as a hobby or part-time job rather than a full -time business venture.

There are approximately 350 to 400 registered beekeepers in this country with a total of about 7,000 to 8,000 bee colonies.

The underdevelopment of the honey industry can be attributed to several factors such as climate change, little reserved forage lands for beekeepers and no testing facilities, rendering it impossible for those beekeepers desiring to enter their products on the export market.

Hence, all honey currently produced is for domestic consumption.

But even more so are the problems of praedial larceny and the widespread use of insecticides by farmers which are wiping out entire colonies.

Beekeeper Dania Holder De Souza lamented that several beekeepers had left the industry out of frustration of either having their wooden frames (used in apiaries) constantly stolen or because their bees were being inadvertently killed by nearby farmers.

Calling for farmers to be better educated, Holder De Souza said each year thousands of bees are lost due to chemical use.

“The bees are helping the farmers with pollination. When a farmer sprays his crops and the bees go to forage and come back to the hive, that chemical kills the entire colony.

“I don’t believe the farmers are doing this intentionally but definitely there is need for greater education,” she explained.

Also, there are no facilities for bee testing.

“We know insecticides kill bees but how do we test for that? There is no testing centre in this county for that,” she added.

Holder De Souza added that the constant replenishing of materials and bees render the business doubly expensive.

To make ends meet, she has branched off into producing and selling byproducts such as bees wax.

She also sews and sells beekeeping suits.

“Between the bees dying and the theft, it can be very overwhelming. Beekeepers like myself are struggling,” she said.

Her business partner Suresh Paul said 22 of his colonies were stolen in 2015 and, to date, none was recovered.

Even making a police report, Paul said, was discouraging.

“The police told me they had nobody capable of investing a report of that nature.

“I was told to look for my own investigation and bring it back to them…no help at all,” Paul said.

He said the theft resulted in thousands of dollars lost as each colony cost $3500.

A member of the T&T Beekeepers’ Association, Paul added that his situation was not unique as there were similar complaints by his fellow beekeepers.

“The logging of trees, especially in the Manzanilla area, also posed a danger to the future of beekeeping,” Paul added.

“The rubber trees provide really good nectar for the bees. The constant cutting down of the trees and the failure to replenish is dwindling the bee population.

“The bees, in turn, are forced to go to the crops planted by farmers to feed on the flowers and, in many cases, they die. Everything has a domino effect,” Paul said.

Different blends

“Beekeepers can play a greater role in enhancing the sector by creating diverse blends of honey,” recommended beekeeper Darren Mahabir of the Happy Hills Estate.

“We cannot rely solely on the government.

“Beekeepers should take it upon themselves to diversify the floral population around their apiaries and also not to rely only on one plant species as in the case of the rubber trees in Sangre Grande.

“Diversifying plant life can also aid in sustenance foraging. The key is to have plants and trees which bloom and produce nectar as often as possible.

“Beekeepers should have their yards filled with seedlings from nectar producing trees,” he suggested.

Mahabir also urged beekeepers to play a greater role in sensitisation by constantly raising awareness regarding the important role bees play in food production and sustaining human life.

He called on the relevant authorities to approve the use of forested areas for beekeepers to practise their trade, adding that between 5,000 to 10,000 square feet was the maximum requite to set up apiaries.

This, Mahabir added, could also act as a deterrent to would-be-squatters.

Praedial larceny on the rise

For the year to date, about 100 colonies were stolen from beekeepers, each carrying an estimated $3,000 to $4,000.

There have been no arrests.

These thefts have been ongoing especially in the Manzanilla/Sangre Grande area where there is a large rubber tree reserve.

President of the Beekeepers’ Association of T&T Marlon Clarke-Cowie said last year “much less” were stolen.

He attributed this, in part, to desperation as bees were producing less.

The dry season is considered the main honey flow during which nectar sources are in full bloom.

But the onset of this year’s dry season has brought with it heavy showers.

“The rains batter away at the flowers. When this happens bees cannot feed and in turn cannot produce honey. The more bees you have, more honey that can be produced hence the increase in theft, “ Clarke-Cowie explained.

But he said the association was working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Praedial Larceny Squad to pave a better way forward.

He urged, however, “I would advise beekeepers to take their matters to the Praedial Larceny Squad.

One colony can produce about four gallons (15.14 litres) of honey during the dry season which is sold at $3,500.

Local honey is sold for approximately $175 to $200 for a 750 ml bottle.

The Mora forests was recommended as an area where there are available nectar sources during the rainy season.

Education drivers

With intervention and support, there is potential for honey production to be a viable industry within T&T.

Inspector of Apiaries Hayden Sinanan said the Pesticide and Toxic Chemical Act needed to be re-examined which currently allowed pesticides on the local market without proper evaluations.

“Based on information we gathered by talking to farmers and garden shop owners there is a lot of sale of Regent. There is the overuse of pesticides,” he said.

Regent is a trademark for a broad spectrum systemic insecticide containing the active ingredient fipronil. Fipronil is an insecticide that belongs to the phenylpyrazole chemical family which disrupts the insect’s central nervous system.

This, Sinanan said, was proven to harm bees.

“We have a lot of farmers who plant short-term crops using fipronil. Under the Pesticide and Toxic Chemical Act it specifically states that these pesticides should not be regulated for use if it is shown to be toxic to bees,” he said.

He agreed that better enforcement of laws was needed as well as specific testing facilities.

“When bees are poisoned it matches to the crops in the area,” he said.

Regarding lands for foraging, Sinanan said efforts were being made to obtain State lands primarily for this purpose.

“If we can get this we would certainly be able to increase honey production.”

Le Blanc tops Scotiabank’s

Vision Achiever award

Guyanese-born Dr Asante Le Blanc has topped Scotiabank’s Vision Achiever programme, waking away with bragging rights and a monetary prize of $25,000. A medical herbalist and founder of the Victoria Clinic Ltd, Le Blanc’s focus is to provide healthcare of a holistic nature.

The 42-year-old graduate of the Superior Institute of Medical Sciences, Havana, Cuba, spoke to Business and Money in a telephone interview about striking a balance among her roles as entrepreneur, mother and wife.

A medical herbalist, as defined by the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, is trained in the same diagnostic skills as mainstream doctors and take a holistic approach to health. In other words, medical herbalists combine the use of botanical medicine, science, nutrition and supplements to restore health.

In explaining what she does, Le Blanc said, in addition to being a medical herbalist she combines the technique of acupuncture and cupping at her Woodbrook-based company.

“I combine modern Western medicine with the traditional Eastern medicine techniques used by the Chinese. For example, I use acupuncture to help my patients really achieve their optimum health.

“Along with that (the Chinese technique) I also offer a bone density treatment programme and screening programme for osteoporosis treatment and management.”

Since starting her business in 2009, the mother of five said her database has expanded to 4,000 and does not only cater for a niche market, but the wider public.

While there have been controversy and raging debate over herbal medicine versus conventional medicine, Le Blanc said her technique is not about eliminating the conventional medicine rather it asks the following questions:

Do you really need the tablet?

Can we make the patient who really and truly is the protagonist in their healthcare, enable them and empower them to be healthy?

How can my clinic do this without dictating?

When asked what happens in situations when her clinic cannot help a patient, Le Blanc said having open and frank conversation would be the first option.

Le Blanc said she first learnt of Scotiabank’s Vision Achiever programme while browsing through the newspapers.

“The application process alone was a challenge. They took you outside of your comfort zone by asking for a video. This I accomplished with help from my family.”

The programme’s content, she added, was an eye opener as all 18 participants had different businesses, but we all were looking for some type of guidance in terms of improving our business.

Le Blanc said she learnt many things from the programme included preparing proper accounts, understanding cash flow, net profit and other financials which collectively increased her confidence to put together proposals to go to the bank.

Now that she is a successful entrepreneur, Le Blanc’s advice to up and coming entrepreneurs is to: continuously examine your business, see how you can improve and giving up is not an option.

Of her roles as mother and businesswoman, Le Blanc said family defines her the most. “If my family is not strong and together then, I can’t do what I have to do in the workplace. My family is my rock and they support me.”