Keep it simple

Keeping things simple is one of the basic tenants of life that we often go to great lengths to contravene.

The idea of keeping things simple is often expressed using Occam’s Law which is a principle that says that suppose there are two explanations for an occurrence, the simpler one is usually better. Or put another way the more assumptions you have to make to justify an occurrence the more unlikely an explanation it is.

Intuitively it makes sense as simple is easier to understand and to implement. Yet, in general, we go to extreme levels to make life more complicated and, in particular,h turn the processes for achieving any objective, including our financial goals, into a complicated event that often turns into a nightmare.

Rather than rewarding good behaviour we go to great lengths to try to police bad behaviour. Instead of creating systems of good governance we engage in countless reviews to identify areas of bad governance.

We seem to have a penchant for the complicated but, in the world of investing and finance, there is really just a simple trade off between two alternatives in order to achieve your financial goals.

The simple rule is that in order to achieve your financial goals you do one of two things—either you save more or take greater risk.

We discussed the issue of risk last week and I offered a simple definition that risk is managing so that things turn out the way you would like it to. This is not often in concert with your financial adviser’s definition of risk.

Often times they define risk as the variability of returns across an asset class, which is why they end up with the argument that stocks are riskier than bonds. This definition, as flawed as it may be, is even supported by regulation and helps to explain why many people feel alienated by the world of finance. Again we make things more complicated than they need to be.

It is not rocket science to recognise that you save more by managing your expenses or increasing your income.

For those on a fixed salary as would be most of the population the option within your control is to better manage your expenses. That means that decisions on how much you spend and what you spent it on will contribute significantly to your long-term financial success.

Yet rather than opt for the simple we complicate our financial discussions by wondering about the impact of oil prices, natural gas prices, the performance of the Government, the state of the economy, how the US is performing under Trump and so many other variables. Sometimes we look at these variables and decide that now is not a good time to do anything.

We spend so much time focusing on all these issues and fail to appreciate that all of them are outside our individual control. That we would wait on these things to change, things that we have absolutely no control over or for that matter cannot predict when or if they will change shows just how much we are intent on over complicating our life.

Staying in control

While we engage in this complex and time consuming practice of “what if” or “when” we spend very little time analysing our spending patterns, our purchasing habits and how we prioritise our expenditures—you know the things that are actually in front of us and that we can control.

The financial choices that you have are quite simple: either you save more money or you take on greater investment risk with those savings so that it can earn a return that allows you to meet your financial objectives.

If you are not prepared to take greater investment risk then you either have to save more money or adjust your financial goals to suit. You can seek to invest in yourself through education that should ultimately lead to a higher salary that can allow you to then save more but all of these decisions are a function of time and still come back to the very basic premise that you either save more or take on greater investment risk.

At the end it may seem obvious, except that the obvious is not always obvious hence the need to be told. Most people go through very intricate steps to remove simplicity from their investment equation as they feel they are doing more when there is a complicated solution on the table.

The problem is that we associate complex with complicated and fail to understand the difference. There are some systems that are naturally complex. When something is complicated it is because we as people tend to make it so.

In the context of investing we seek out complicated scenarios and try to predict what we cannot control. We complicate things by failing to fulfil our roles (such as clearly identifying our investment objectives and sticking to those objectives).

We purchase complicated investment products that we cannot understand or do not take the time to understand. We look at complicated strategies but fail to factor in the fees associated with such strategies, fees which often time eats into our returns and usually results in the “house” (the selling financial entity) winning.

We go for the structured product with multiple scenarios instead of simply purchasing a portfolio of blue chip stocks at a reasonable valuation and holding on.

There are certain basic principles that are always relevant when undertaking an investment or trying to build a portfolio and if those basics are not adhered to then you may avoid a negative outcome for a time but it is inevitable that it will catch up to you.

Keep it simple and you may just be able to also sleep well at night.

