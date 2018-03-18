Luces: It’s all about giving back

In the Paramin community, the white panel van bearing the bright yellow logo—Saut Dough Bakery—is symbolic.

Not only does it meanders around the hilly terrain supplying freshly baked bread daily, but it advertises opportunity.

The bakery provides a platform for the neighbourhood youths to harness their skills and subsequently become businessowners themselves.

A thrust which proprietor Garvin Luces believes will not only enrich the lives of Paramin residents but eventually will inject much needed capital into T&T’s challenged economy.

But Luces story is also one of inspiration: starting off as a dish washer to laboriously working his way to head baker at several local and regional establishments.

His 23-year journey in the culinary world has been both arduous and eventful.

Leaving what was formerly known as the Belmont Junior Secondary School and then the Tranquility Government School with three O’Level passes, Luces said it was sheer grit and determination which propelled him to become the hard worker that he is today.

“I came from very humble beginnings. When I left school with just three subjects I did not let this deter me. I wanted to make something of myself and I not want to sit on the block and just do nothing.”

The husband and father of three said he also drew inspiration from his great grand-mother who walked tirelessly throughout Paramin to sell bread.

“She would bake bread in this big dirt oven and walk from door to door through the community to sell. So you could say that baking also runs through my veins,” he quipped.

Luces also grew up in the farming sector where he, like the majority of Paramin residents, are herb connoisseurs.

Seasonings such as thyme is a key ingredient in some of his baked creations.

In reminiscing about his early days in the world of work, Luces said he felt, at times, like he was being exploited, as hours seemed never-ending with very little pay.

“When I started to work at 18 I had nothing. So I had to take whatever opportunity that came my way and learn all what I could.”

On one occasion he applied for a job in the bakery of a large supermarket chain but as there were no vacancies at the time Luces said he was instead given the position of pushing trolley.

“I left but returned soon after because that supermarket called me back and I was placed in the bakery. It was a fantastic experience because everything was made from scratch; nothing came from boxes,” he said.

But four years later Luces decided he could do more.

At 23, he returned to school where he completed programmes in food preparation and cafeteria operations which prepared him with additional skills in entrepreneurship.

As he slowly elevated, doors opened which paved the way for rewarding experiences throughout his culinary education.

Among those included being taught by Bob DeMeir, a Belgian master baker who played an instrumental role in teaching Luces about the technical aspect on the trade.

Luces was also the chef of a restaurant in Antigua for a year and, during that time, he opened a bakery for the owner on that island.

He was also fortunate to work as a pastry assistant on a five-star Celebrity Cruise liner and at the Hilton Hotel where he advanced his knowledge about the world of baking.

But the 43-year-old explained that his dream was always to be truly independent; to not only become a successful self-made businessman but to “feed” a community which he holds dear to his heart.

“Learning is continuous. When I felt I wasn’t challenged any more I moved on.”

Coupled with this was the fact that he had just got married and had a daughter.

“The hours were just too long and it wasn’t worth it. I chose my family and a new path for myself,” Luces said.

Hence the Saut Dough (pronounced so dough and is French for water jump) bakery was born which Luces proudly boasts was named after Saut D’eau beach which can be easily spotted from the evergreen Paramin hilltops.

Getting his business of the ground was no easy task. Although he had garnered some savings, this was still insufficient to purchase all the commercial baking equipment costing $300,000.

“At first I invested little because, over the years, I made contacts in the industry and was very fortunate to receive some equipment. I would pay them something every month,” Luces said.

To augment his production capacity, Luces built a clay oven by himself at the back of his home where he turned out creations such as his signature herb bread, a blend of traditional Paramin seasoning including rosemary.

Beet root and cheese and spinach and cheese bread are also favourites.

The oven itself became an attraction to curious residents and even to those from far-flung areas.

Within the last three years, Luces described businesses “as doing very well,” so much so that he was finally able to expand his kitchen.

This, unfortunately, resulted in the demolition of his infamous clay oven to make room for larger counter space and convection ovens.

Luces says he intends to construct another clay oven, also from scratch by the end of the year.

And contrary to popular belief Luces insisted that the convection ovens have impacted neither on the taste nor quality of his products.

“People have a notion that dirt oven and wood fire creates a different taste. But in my experience it is all about recipe and formula.

“The heat is always the same. It does not matter if it is convection, conduction or radiation. With the clay oven there is a 360 degree baking; heat from all around which gives the bread a fast swell. But it boils down to recipe because any bread will cook in heat,” Luces said.

So where does Luces see himself in the future?

First and foremost, he said, was primarily giving back to his community.

“If any one comes to work with me I don’t hold them back because no one held me back. I try to instill in my young workers that discipline of reaching to work on time, good work ethics and good principles and with that formula you would be successful in whatever profession.”

Each day Saut Dough Bakery uses about 700 pounds of flour, creating an array of products including pastries and breads.

Financial assistance difficult

When Luces became self employed, he had no employees. His assistance came from his wife Esme and three children: Annalee, Daniel and Elijah.

Today, Luces has six workers and has constructed a preparation and production area at the back of his home.

Additionally, he has an outlet along Maraval Road.

He has accomplished this without taking a loan mainly because he felt the process to be onerous and discouraging.

“I never went for any loan because as small businessman, the banks want to know what you have. They want to know if you have deed and all sorts of things; security to loan you this money. It is not very encouraging. I took whatever I had and invested it back in my business and I’m still doing that,” Luces said.

He advised that the financial system itself ought to be tweaked to foster growth and development among the micro and small business sector.

Helping youth

Busily chopping an array of seasoning was Djimmon Thomas.

Thomas, fresh out of Queen’s Royal College already sees himself as opening his own business.

The 18-year-old business graduate described working at Saut Dough during the last year as a golden opportunity not only for himself but for other Paramin youths who yearn to become self sufficient.

“When I came out of school I didn’t have anything to do. I wasn’t sure where I was going in life.

“So Mr Luces told me to come across to the bakery. When I started I realised it is more of an art than a trade and it is something I like,” the teenager said.

He expressed gratitude to Luces not only for knowledge gained but providing him with an income.

“I plan to open my own bakery one day. Working at Saut Dough has not only given me a job but a sense of purpose and independence in life,” Thomas said.

His brother, Jeurgen, 21, who also works at the bakery said he too has plans to start his own bakery.