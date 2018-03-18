The T&T Spirit is scheduled to return to the sea-bridge before the Easter weekend, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (Patt) stated in a release yesterday.
Trinidad Union Club gets new home
One of the oldest surviving business club in T&T, the Trinidad Union Club (TUC) has found a new home at the Flamboyant room, Kapok Hotel.
“The management team of the TUC is motivated by the interest of the members who have continued to support the club over the years,” said chairman, Michael Alonzo.
We are excited about the prospect of encouraging past and new members to join in paving the way for the future success of this historic club,” said Alonzo.
Alonzo said the new marketing manager and committee have already begun planning events for the club at its new location.
