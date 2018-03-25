Hyatt Trinidad celebrates first decade

Hyatt Regency Trinidad, began 2018 with a fresh, new design. Known for its excellent service and ideal waterfront location, the hotel is recognized for being the “place to be and stay” when visiting T&T, whether for business, participating in a conference, experiencing Trinidad Carnival or taking a vacation. For the month of March, the hotel is providing guests with unique experiences to commemorate its ten years of service.

To celebrate, the hotel is providing special entertainment, amenities and specials. The sound of steel pans will be playing during peak hours and guests will be welcomed with a specialty drink upon arrival. Guests will be able to take advantage of Waterfront Restaurant’s deals for its Sunday Brunch and lattes and desserts at Cinnamon Café. Spa Esencia is also celebrating with a promotion of two spa treatments with a 25 percent discount on the second treatment in appreciation of its customers’ support.

Since its opening in January 2008, Hyatt Trinidad has revitalized the Port of Spain waterfront area, spurring additional business and employment opportunities for the community. The hotel provides more than 400 jobs and consistently supports local charities and small businesses with initiatives such as year round charity events, fundraisers, and drives.

From planting trees, donating blood and refurbishing centres for children, the hotel’s employees find that giving back to the community is an important part of the hotel’s culture. It is the benevolent nature of the dedicated staff that shines through in the day-to-day service provided to guests.

Hyatt Trinidad has hosted thousands of events throughout the years from conventions and meetings to weddings and celebrations. Notable conferences such as the Fifth Summit of the Americas with 36 Heads of States and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting with 53 Heads of the Commonwealth proved in 2009 that the hotel had the capability to execute large-scale conferences seamlessly.

For the past eight years, the hotel has also hosted large scale events such as Hyatt LIME, the T&T Energy Conference with more than 1,400 visitors in attendance, as well as food festivals depicting the cuisine and culture of Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.

Recently, the hotel was recognized for its extensive community service with CHTA’s Social Responsibility award in 2017