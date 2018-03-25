Nurturing the business spirit

Youth Business T&T (YBTT), an accredited member of Youth Business International (YBI), is an international network of youth business programmes that helps young people to work for themselves by providing access to loans, entrepreneurial training and business mentorship.

YBTT is incorporated as a non-profit company and registered as a charitable body in accordance with the Corporation Tax Act of T&T.

Its mandate is to play a leadership role in building, releasing and sustaining the entrepreneurial spirit in economically disadvantaged young people between the ages of 18 and 35 by increasing opportunities for them to start and grow strong, sustainable businesses through providing finance in the form of loans up to $30,000, mentorship, training and networking opportunities.

Now in its 14th year of operation, YBTT has built solid partnerships with donor organisations. United Way T&T, Massy Foundation, JB Fernandes Memorial Trust I and Republic Bank Ltd continue to support its work annually. Over the years the group of donors has expanded to include international agencies such as the Inter American Development bank, public sector agencies such as the Ministry of National Security and international partners British Gas T&T and USAID.

Entrepreneurs considering non-traditional and new enterprises can get the following support from YBTT:

• Funding loans of up to $30,000 for start-ups and existing businesses at a rate of nine per cent on the reducing balance and without the use of collateral.

• Entrepreneurial training programmes in life skills, personal financial planning and business plan development.

GETTING STARTED

Q: What documents do I need to present to YBTT?

A: At the enquiry stage, young entrepreneurs will be advised on the documents needed to continue the application process. However, they must present a valid T&T identification card or passport. Each young entrepreneur should complete a business plan and return it to YBTT’s offices as soon as possible, along with the requisite supporting documentation. Clients are advised that statutory requirements—county medical and health approval, etc—must be fulfilled before disbursement.

How do I repay my loan, and what is the maximum repayment period?

Loan repayment is on a monthly basis and the specific repayment amount depends on the loan size. A maximum repayment period of 48 months can be obtained and a moratorium period of up to six months can be applied.

Can partnerships access funding?

Partnerships can be funded, but are limited to two persons. Both parties must meet YBTT’s lending criteria at the enquiry stage.

Can persons with an existing business access funding from YBTT?

Persons with existing projects can be funded, but these businesses must be less than three years old and must lead to an increase in employment.