Trading in record time

Tired of your analog being analogous to every other clock on the market? Sick of those stacks of records just lying around the house?

Well, Natthoya Baptiste has been transforming those outdated relics into treasured items for the past two years, giving new meaning to the term re-purposing with a process that saves the environment.

Baptiste, who is in the field of higher tertiary education and is an interior decorator in her spare time, stumbled upon the idea when a client asked a unique design for his studio.

“I was extremely excited as this project was the first of its kind for me. The client gave me full creative licence so I decided to use a vinyl record motif for the studio, which also included a record clock for the reception area.

“The response from his clients blew me out of the water. It proved to be quite a conversation piece,” she said.

From there, MesmerEyez Limited was born, a business manufacturing and selling unique customised clocks featuring sports teams, music artistes, movie characters and inspirational sayings.

Baptiste started the company in partnership with her husband who she describes as a “tremendous champion” who has always stood by her side offering support and guidance.

“He handles all aspects of operations, while I am usually the one to come up with many of the concepts, marketing and public relations,” she explained.

As they both work full time, MesmerEyez Limited is a part-time, hectic venture which they regard as a “labour of love.”

“Our major challenge is time. We both have hectic jobs, so most of our work is done after hours and on weekends. We have lots of long days and late nights.

“To be honest though, while juggling work, business and life in general can be challenging, we are truly passionate about what we do, so it is a great joy. We try to keep things light and fun and are just thankful that we get the opportunity to build our business together, while providing products that our customers treasure,” Baptiste said.

Vinyl records contain polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a plastic comprising carbon, hydrogen and chlorine which are all harmful to the environment. MesmerEyez Limited has found a way to upcycle these items which otherwise end up in landfills and can contaminate groundwater. If incinerated, they release carcinogens into the atmosphere.

“In essence we are encouraging our clientele to reduce their carbon footprints and engage in green living,” Baptiste said.

Upcycling, also known as creative reuse, is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, useless, or unwanted products into new materials or products of better quality or for better environmental value. To make the products more accessible, the company has partnered with several key local retailers and new partners are constantly being added.

The company also promotes patriotism and launched a National Pride line during the recent Carnival season.

“This line showcases idiosyncratic features of our culture such as Trini sayings, national instruments, national icons and Carnival,” Baptiste explained.

She said the range has attracted great interest from locals, tourists and T&T nationals living abroad.

A firm believer in the buy local concept, Baptiste wants to play a part in reinvigorating T&T’s economy, especially at a time of foreign exchange shortages and job losses. She is convinced that platforms such as craft markets are key in keeping local talent alive.

“Most people are truly amazed that we have been able to re-purpose vinyl records so innovatively and are excited to revel in the nostalgia that comes from owning a piece of musical history. Our products are also something of a curiosity for the younger generation,” she said.

“It’s always funny when parents stop by our booth with their kids. It turns into an instant history lesson. ‘This is what we used to listen to music on long time you know’, parents would often say as the children stare wide-eyed.”

Baptiste is not worried about demand outweighing supply of her unique products, as Mesmereyez Limited “has a secret stash.”

As a relatively new female entrepreneur, she describes herself as “ultra-resilient.”

“That doesn’t mean that it has been all hilltop experiences but rather that I make a conscious effort to eat the meat and throw away the bones. I constantly push the limits and always find a way even when defeat seems inevitable.

“It is my sincere belief that once you are passionate about what you do, it shines through and is communicated through your product or service,” Baptiste said.

She advises prospective entrepreneurs to carry out substantial market research before launching into business.

“Determine the demand for your product, how many other providers exist and count your costs. Once you have launched, believe in your product and work at it religiously. You literally get what you put in,” she said.

Baptiste said it is also important to tap into networks and connect with other entrepreneurs who can offer advice along the way.

She added: “These interactions are quite valuable as such relationships strengthen the ecosystem of small business owners. There will be good days and bad days but use the negative breaks as stepping stones. Criticism is not necessarily a bad thing. Be open and teachable enough to receive constructive reviews.”

While she admits it was a challenge getting into business in a challenging economic climate, Baptiste firmly believes a “recession is a terrible thing to waste.”

She explained: “It presents the perfect opportunity for everyone to dig deep and become more innovative, particularly small business owners. In fact, it has been said that it is often the small businesses that keep economies afloat during economic downturns.”

How are the clocks made?

Once information is gathered from the client the graphic designer creates the artwork. Mesmereyez Limited then prepares and converts the records, outfitting it with the clock parts, selected pattern and its unique trade mark. After quality checks are done, the clock is boxed and delivered to the client.

The clocks are fully customised, so clients have the option of selecting the artwork and the colour of the hands. There is also the choice of fonts used in the numbering, for instance Roman numerals as opposed to Arabic numbers.