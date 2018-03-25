T&T, Saudi Arabia explore opportunities

Faced with a declining oil and gas industry coupled with the urgent need to ensure that Government earns its fair share of revenue from exploitation of T&T’s hydrocarbon resources, the Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce’s (TSCC) first ever business forum seems to be taking place at an opportune time.

Over the last four decades, T&T’s oil and gas industry has been the primary engine driving the economy.

However, it has faced challenges in the last three to four years due to an extended period of low international hydrocarbons prices.

The forum, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port-of-Spain, on Wednesday will primarily focus on developing synergistic ideas and sustainable relationships through presentations and discussions with diverse presenters on global investment know-how.

New market development and leveraging partnerships to support export of products and services, gain in forex and business growth will also be explored.

The forum is the first of its kind to be held in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Event sponsor Living Legends, a green city in Dubai based around a 9-hole world class golf course, will be presenting on real estate investment opportunities. Highlights of the Vision 2030 plans of both countries will also be presented.

TSCC co-founder Umar Khan believes the opportunity for economic growth in T&T is now. He said over the past five years the TSCC has been showcasing T&T to harness greater economic movement between this country and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Both economies have been dependent on the hydrocarbon industry and some would argue they have been over dependent. Both economies face the same challenge of diversification,” Khan said.

He said Saudi Arabia’s ultra-futuristic megacity project Neom (or Neo-Mostaqbal; new future) offers an avenue for countries looking to diversify. Plans for the $500 billion techutopia mega-city, spanning three countries and amounting to four times the size of New York, were announced last year.

Described as the world’s most ambitious project, Neom is designed to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependency on oil and gas, create jobs and boost economic growth.

“The idea behind it is when you look at that geographic space it is to be able to facilitate anything that can be imagined—whether it be tourism, research facilities or in manufacturing—it will be available.

“T&T can learn a lot from their diversification strategy because of the similarities we face,” Khan said.

T&T is also in dire need of increased foreign direct investment, he said, and the forum will bring together stakeholders in business and investment from both countries to look at opportunities in the industrial, commercial and services sectors.

The 2017 Energy Report on T&T stated that important strategic decisions needed to be made across the entire energy value chain, ranging from incentivising upstream production to improving refinery profitability in the mid-stream, and boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petrochemical capacity utilisation downstream.

Khan said the “idea was not to hate on the downstream industry.”

“It is to utilise your strengths and use it to create varied competencies. For example, we have a lot of natural gas reserves, so when this is converted into liquefied natural gas and you export it you are basically monetising that resource alone.

“But if you look at taking the resource and using it locally to connect it to the manufacturing sector, it requires substantial investment because it is not just about extracting. We are saying that if T&T is in such a strategic location and has strategic access to large markets and competitive access to these markets then T&T must communicate that to those who are most competent in the downstream energy sector,” he said.

“But we have the natural resource to convert. The natural resource to convert and the expertise and finance from across there (Saudi Arabia) is exactly what we need to move forward.”

Khan said many of the expected attendees are in the manufacturing industry and some export 70 per cent of their output.

“At that forum we will be looking at penetrating that market. We have world class brands but we saw there was a gap between connecting our exportable goods with the Saudi market and the other way around because it is an opportunity for both countries,” he said.

At the forum there will also be sharing of insights on future developmental plans and investments in Saudi Arabia, communicating the TSCC’s five-year achievements and the 2018-2022 work plan, widening the Chamber’s network and expanding membership, recognising members who have excelled and the marketing and promotion of its services.

The Chamber maintains an extensive network of relationships with top tier companies and high net-worth individuals in both countries. Members have special access to lucrative under-explored markets by working through the TSCC.

“The Chamber is equipped with in-depth knowledge of the business cultures of both countries, which is essential to facilitate the advancement of commercial interests across borders,” Khan said.

The visiting delegation will comprise some 20 persons with global business interests. They include:

• WILLIAM MOBAYED—Business Development Manager, Bond Communications, which specialises in state of the art innovative and integrated IT & Technology Solutions with projects such as Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Airport, Atlantis Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Ferrari World Theme Park

• DR HAMID HARASANI—published author and founding partner of Harasani & Alkhamees Law Firm who acts for corporations and high net worth individuals and represents international companies looking to invest or set up a branch in Saudi Arabia

• DR FAISAL ATBANI—Director, SEDCO Capital, a global asset management firm that offers attractive investment opportunities across global markets including those offered through an international Luxembourg platform.

As a precursor, the TSCC is hosting a Leadership Forum on Tuesday, also at the Hyatt.

It entails a meeting of the leaders of member companies and high-profile Saudi business leaders to discuss current and future plans of the TSCC. Focus will be on building internal partnerships and strategic planning.

Khan said The Leadership Forum will be designed in a roundtable format, with presentations on certain core industries which the TSCC plans to tap into for future opportunities.