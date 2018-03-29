Costly Easter feast

The days of hot cross buns for two a penny are long gone.

The price of the spiced, sticky, glazed pastry decorated with icing crosses—a staple of Good Friday—has increased this year. Bakers are blaming the high cost of production and raw materials.

At Chee Mooke Bakery in Port-of-Spain the price of a bun is $3.50, up from $3.25 last year. The wholesale price is $3.

“Raw materials such fats, ginger and packaging have gone up,” said sales manager Simone Phillips.

Chee Mooke normally begins to make buns from Ash Wednesday up until Holy Thursday.

“It is usually three weeks to a month before that orders start coming in but this year has been slower,” she said.

To boost sales, the baker launched a Buns for Funds initiative two years ago, to benefit primarily schools and NGOs.

“If they have fundraisers, we encourage people to purchase a small rack of buns, which is about 500 buns at a discounted price and sell it for whatever price to make a profit.

“But because of the economy people are holding on to their money and they are just willing to come in on the day and purchase. We tried to promote it and people have been calling and asking but nobody has ordered that minimum of 500,” Phillips said.

Compared to the previous years Buns for Funds sales have “just been very slow”, she said: “The first year we did it about ten schools called. Last year it was about the same but this year maybe two schools have responded.”

The bakery—a landmark in downtown Port-of-Spain—will produce between 30,000 and 50,000 buns today. There may be variation depending on the number of customers as there is the expected last-minute rush.

Phillips said production for the expected Good Friday demand began around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

Phillips’ brother, Stokley—the bakery’s general manager— said the increase in the cost of fuel is another big challenge which will ultimately be passed onto the customer.

Gregory Laing, owner of Puff n’ Stuff in San Fernando—said he has been forced to increase prices of his baked goods by about ten per cent.

“A bun last year was $6 and this year it is $6.65. We had to do a price increase on our items because of the increase in raw materials.”

Puff n’ Stuff is offering Easter specials to help augment sales. Customers can purchase a box of six buns for $40.

Laing said in addition to the higher production cost he has to spend 50,000 a month on security,

“People may not realise that security is an input but this is a huge monthly cost to us because we have to have armed guards all the time.

“It used to be $10,000 or $15,000 a month three or four years ago. We have camera systems and we have to keep updating them,” he said.

However, he is not daunted by these increases.

“We don’t raise our prices every six months or every year. Each raise is supposed to cover us for two years unless there is something like a devaluation which just puts things out of skew.

“We generally raise our prices every two years. This year we did not raise any bread prices but all our pastries and cakes went up,” Laing said, adding that customers always expected products to be fresh and of a high quality.

Puff n Stuff is expected to sell 15,000 buns today, the same as last year.

Customers can expect freshly-baked buns coming out of Puff n Stuff ‘s ovens every two hours.

At Pêche Pâtisserie in central Trinidad customers will have to pay $100 for half a dozen buns.

“Everything has gone up. Even the flour we use have increased,” said a worker who gave her name as Janet.

At Linda’s, however, prices remain unchanged at $28 for a half dozen.

There have also been increases in the cost of ground provisions, another Good Friday staple.

One Charlotte Street vendor said dry season conditions might be responsible for higher prices for yam, cassava, dasheen, sweet potatoes and eddoes. He warned that the prices could get even higher for the Easter weekend.

“Eddoes is like $13 to $15 a pound.. That coming from up the islands. Blue dasheen also coming from there so the price will be high and people just have to expect that,” the vendor said.

The price of tomatoes has increase, as well as cucumbers.

Figures provided by the National Agricultural, Marketing and Development Company Ltd (Namdevco) that there have been marginal price increases in just the last few days.

Last Monday to Friday, the price of yam increased from $7.28 a kilo to $9.72 and from $3.35 to $4.40 a pound. Sweet potatoes went from $12.50 to $13.89 a kilo or $5.68 to $6.31 per pound. However, the price of dasheen remained at $11.11 a kilogramme and $5.05 a pound.

Fish currently costs $45 to $50 per pound. The cheapest available are mixed varieties, including butterfish and blackfish.

Carite is being sold between $35 and $50 a pound. Salmon, a popular for Lent, will cost between $27 and $35 a pound.

San Fernando Fishing Co-operative president Salim Gool said fishes prices have been high in recent times.

“Fish price usually go up during Lent, but that is not the only factor. We are experiencing a lot of problems in the sea, fuel has increased and all of those are contributing to the high fish prices,” he said.

Kishore Boodram, president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, agreed that fish vendors had no choice but to increase prices.