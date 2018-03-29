Interest rates and the T&T economy

The Central Bank of T&T (CBTT) is due to make their monetary policy announcement today March 29, 2018. The last rate announcement came on November 24, 2017 when the decision was to hold the rate at 4.75 per cent.

The importance of today’s rate announcement come against the backdrop of last week’s announcement by the US Federal Reserve of a 25 basis point (0.25 per cent) increase in US short-term rates moving the rate to 1.75 per cent. This is the sixth rate hike by the US Fed since late 2015 after a prolonged zero interest rate policy.

There is an additional expectation that the US Fed will continue to raise rates over the course of this calendar year with two to three more rate hikes being suggested. The move by the US Fed has put pressure on other central banks to raise rates and there already is some “noise” that the Bank of England may raise rates at their May meeting. The catalyst for the actions of the US Fed has been a “normalisation” of their interest rate policy. For the Bank of England it is likely to be because of an uptick in inflation.

Here in T&T the data suggests that inflation pressures are contained and this has prompted the CBTT to hold off on hiking interest rates.

However from my vantage point the inflation data is reflecting the impact of fiscal measures on the economy rather than monetary policy. There may be a case to reconsider the interaction of fiscal and monetary policy given what is taking place in the US.

Yield curve

In the day’s after the US Fed announcement the yield on the benchmark ten-year US treasury dropped from 2.90 to 2.82 per cent. The high on the date of the Fed announcement was 2.93 percent. Ordinarily one would expect that if short-term interest rates (influenced by the US Fed) are rising then long-term rates would follow suit. However the immediate reaction showed that long-term rates went lower.

The explanation given, was market concern over US trade policies, that if it results in a trade war, would increase the costs of goods and services to the US consumer and lead to a slowing of the US economy.

When short-term rates are rising and longer-term rates are not rising at the same rate then the yield curve is said to be flattening out. The general view is that the 10 year US Treasury should track the growth rate of nominal US gross domestic product (GDP). A decline in longer-term rates reflects concerns about the prospects for the US economy. In extreme cases short-term rates are higher than longer-term rates and this results in an inverted yield curve. This is traditionally taken as the signal for a recession.

Compensation for TT risk

In T&T we need to of course monitor the movement of interest rates in the US. For us the spread between US and TT interest rates is a key factor in any financial equation. Given that the US is a developed market and T&T is an emerging market an investor would want to be compensated for the risk of investing in TT dollars.

It means that the spread between US rates and TT rates have to be sufficient to offer such an incentive. The way market forces should work is that the US Fed will set its rates and the CBTT will set our repo rate to reflect the risk of investing in TT dollars. These are the short-term interest rates that the Central Banks can directly influence. If these rates are adequately priced then an investor will be indifferent to holding US or TT dollars.

If it is not and the mismatch favours the US then an investor will seek to hold US dollars in preference to TT dollars. This would then increase the demand for US dollars and market forces would allow the TT dollar to fall in price (depreciate) to reflect the increased demand for US dol lars and reduced demand for TT dollars. We can’t complain about hoarding if this is what obtains.

As an economy T&T is long past the days when anyone can reasonably think they can control investor behaviour.

Alternatively TT interest rates could rise to increase the incentive to hold TT dollars.

At the longer end if the outlook for the US economy is challenged but the outlook for the T&T economy is bright then you will have funds flowing from US dollars to TT dollar longer-term securities all other things being equal. This is not as far fetched as it sounds because it is exactly what happened around 2000 when there was a stock market crash, a war with Iraq, a mild recession in the US and 9/11.

If market forces were allowed to work then there would be repercussions to the State for declines in economic performance, running budget deficits, misspending, corruption, lack of productivity and all the other ills that we complain about.

When good situations arise there would be growing confidence and when bad situations arise there would be a lack of confidence. This would manifest itself into the level of economic activity in the first instance and then, ultimately, in the demand for US dollars in preference to holding TT dollars.

If the market mechanism works then everyone is incentivised to do their job properly so that our economy functions and politics takes a back seat to good governance and economic logic.

For a small emerging market such as T&T there are, of course, some limits to allowing market forces to operate unfettered. The problem is that largely through the desire for political expediency we have moved to far in the direction of trying to “control” the economy and this is creating significant imbalances. These imbalances will eventually overpower at some point and then there is a crisis. The recession of 1986 and the CL Financial debacle are good examples. However rather than learn from that we have gone further in the direction of control.

In 2003, the CBTT introduced a repo rate and started the economy on a path towards more of a market driven approach. As fiscal policy overpowered monetary policy they quickly had to roll back this programme.

Today, we still have a repo rate but it is largely ineffective in transmitting monetary policy. Since 2003 we have increased bank reserve requirements when the stated objective was to lower reserves, we have tighter exchange rate controls, we have introduced a reference rate for mortgages but then relaxed its implementation all in an effort to support imbalances.

For the general public the problem with this approach can be seen with the difficulty in weaning off transfers and subsides. Subsidies are again the opposite of a market economy.

The spread between US and TT rates is very tight but we are challenged to raise interest rates because it could potentially slow the demand for credit and thus slow the economy further.

The more we try to control the greater the imbalances will build. Understanding that truth seems to be our biggest challenge.

Ian Narine