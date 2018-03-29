NGC going to Grenada

The National Gas Company (NGC) is positioning itself to play a major role in Grenada should that country find gas in commercial quantities.

This was confirmed by Energy Minister Franklin Khan who told Business and Money: “It is still early days but if there is gas in commercial quantities it would make sense for the Government of Grenada to commercialise it through a readily available market in T&T. But as I said its still to early to say.”

Asked whether the company would be prepared to invest in exploration for gas in Grenada, Khan said: “The NGC has not come to me with that proposal and they would have to seek my permission if that is what they want to do.”

Speaking at the T&T Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) 2018 symposium at the Marriott Hotel, the minister said with the sustained gas curtailment expected to continue over the medium term, NGC “remains steadfast in its duty to continuously find new sources of gas including across-border gas from Venezuela and now Grenada, in order to sustain its robust business model as a domestic gas aggregator in T&T.”

According to Khan, Russian company GPG started an exploration programme in the Nutmeg Field last year and preliminary estimates indicate the presence of hydrocarbons. An appraisal drilling campaign is planned for later in 2018 and results could have positive impact on additional basin prospectivity.

“The government, through the NGC, will continue to work closely with GPG and the Government of Grenada as the project progresses to provide a ready market for the sale of all natural gas, and natural gas liquids, to alleviate the gas shortfall in T&T, utilising existing infrastructure and our technical expertise,” he said.

“This includes construction of the pipeline infrastructure required to import natural gas from the prospective fields in Grenada to Trinidad and Tobago. We see this as a positive step in the right direction between our government and our Caricom neighbours.

“The NGC and GPG will continue to carry out joint studies to find the appropriate avenue to provide natural gas-based fuel to meet Grenada’s domestic gas requirements plus any other areas of mutual interest relative to the oil, gas and energy industry in the Caricom region.”

Khan, a geologist by profession, admitted that he had initially viewed the Caribbean as bereft of hydrocarbons with the exception of T&T which is part of the prolific Orinoco Basin. However, recent discoveries, particularly in Guyana, have proven otherwise.

He announced that within the next month T&T and Guyana will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy co-operation. The MOU was delayed because T&T wanted to give Guyana time to digest what its newly found oil wealth would mean, said Khan, who expressed concern that many people are seeing Guyana’s oil as theirs to benefit from.

“Let me warn, Guyana’s oil belongs to the people of Guyana and no one else. It is not Caricom’s oil and that is why we wanted to take our time in pursuing this MOU,” he said.

Khan said with more than 100 years in the energy business, T&T is prepared and is willing to work with emerging Caribbean oil and gas economies as they develop their hydrocarbon resources.

“The opportunity is there for us as a region to create our own special and unique energy cluster. We have been successful in other spheres of activity as a region and collaboration in energy should be no less achievable. In this regard, Trinidad and Tobago will be leading a new Caribbean energy diplomacy in the coming months.

“This will involve in the first instance T&T, Guyana, Suriname, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas.”

Khan said T&T is willing to share its vast experience in production sharing contracts, exploration and production licences, petroleum taxation, local content, development of human resource capacity and the creation of a sustainable local services sector with the rest of the region.