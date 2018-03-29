Public/private partnership, growth

Rocío Medina Bolívar, the new country representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in T&T, is excited about her new assignment in charge of the multinational agency’s second largest portfolio in the Caribbean.

In February, the Peruvian national—an attorney who specialises in corporate finance—took up the portfolio, which is worth US$550 million, covering eight projects and immediately got down to work.

“I am very excited to be in T&T and to be close to our clients public and private,” she said.

Medina Bolívar—who has been at the IDB for 18 years—previously served as senior adviser for the Andean Group country department, country representative in Venezuela, senior adviser to the vice presidency for countries, senior energy specialist in the energy division and investment officer of the structured and corporate financing department.

She holds a law degree (summa cum laude) from the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and a master of law (LLM) from Harvard Law School.

Her years of experience means that she had been able to hit the ground running, overseeing projects at different levels of execution related to infrastructure and social sectors.

She explained: “Almost 60 per cent of our portfolio is in water sanitation projects, followed by health, housing, education and ICT.”

She will continue the implementation of T&T’s country strategy 2016-2020 which is aimed at removing constraints to economic diversification and macroeconomic policy adjustment at a time of lower commodity prices.

The focus is on three strategic areas:

• Strengthening public sector institutions and governance

• Promoting private sector development

• Fostering human development.

Another priority area for Medina Bolívar is IBD Invest

“It was created two years ago as we merged all our private sector windows.

“The whole idea is to work together as a group. Here in the T&T office we have the hub of IDB Invest for the entire Caribbean region,” she said.

Already underway is work with the Unicomer Group, parent company of Courts, in a regional transaction approved in 2016 which provides US$15 million in financing for the company’s low income clients to acquire appliances and other related products.

In addition, dialogue will continue with different stakeholders to determine how much more money is approved for projects in various sectors.

“The IDB does not only finance but also offers knowledge products like technical support,” she said.

Medina Bolívar said the IDB’s Unfollow campaign is a unique approach to engagement with non-traditional stakeholders.

“The country strategy involves consultation with different stakeholders and our specialists. With the Unfollow campaign what we want to do is reach different areas of the population, like the private sector, NGO’s, champions in the different areas such as technology, communication and listen to their inputs,” she explained

The IDB’s first pillar event related to private sector development in T&T took place two weeks ago. It was a gathering of academia, the private sector and NGO’s in different workshops.

She explained: “The main constraints for the private sector are related to crime, a lack of skills, a mismatch of labour and skills. The idea in that one day event was how we could come up with ideas and solutions and how we can implement afterwards.”

There was an Unfollow box where people could put ideas.

Pushing PPPs for growth

Facing up to the challenge of economic diversification in a period of low commodity prices is another area in which IDB can give support.

Medina Bolívar said it is an issue being tackled in other regions when she has worked, including Andean countries, such as Ecuador and Bolivia.

“Some countries are more prepared than others. Here in T&T there are fiscal cushions and I think the Government has done well in that regard,” she said, adding that it is important to increase non-energy revenue.

“Strengthen sectors that are able to create hard currency for export. That is why we are working with the private sector and the private sector window to see how the IDB can help. For instance, there are energy efficiency projects that can lead to renewables.

“I do not think that I can tell people in T&T about specific sectors but the IDB can try. The IDB wants ideas as to where country should go.”

Medina Bolívar said public/private partnerships (PPP) are also important in helping to develop the economy. At present, this country is listed at 14th in Infrascope, a ranking for Latin America and the Caribbean on how well a country does with PPPs.

“Whether it is to build a renewable plant, or for schools, it is an area the IDB can support,” she said.

“There is a need for more capital expenditure in Trinidad and Tobago. There is a need for more infrastructure and it is important to continue investing as it creates more jobs. PPP’s are important because of the efficiencies the private sector can bring.”

IDB projects in T&T

Multi-Phase Wastewater

Rehabilitation Programme

Phase I

Completion date: January 19, 2020

Cost:$246. 5 million

WASA Modernisation and Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Programme

Completion date: April 3, 2020

Cost: $50 million

Health Services Support Programme Completion date: August 12, 2021

Cost: $48.4 million

About the IDB

The IDB, which has been working with T&T Governments for the past 50 years, provides financial and technical support for countries working to reduce poverty and inequality. It the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean, providing loans, grants, and technical assistance, as well as conducting extensive research.

Its current focus areas include three development challenges—social inclusion and inequality, productivity and innovation, and economic integration—and three cross-cutting issues—gender equality and diversity, climate change and environmental sustainability; and institutional capacity and the rule of law.