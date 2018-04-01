200,000 homes to benefit in five years

TSTT will continue to connect customers through fiber and wireless networks with the latest technology. That is the assurance from Miguel Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer, who said TSTT has been successful in market penetration.

“We have surpassed over 20,000 customers with fiber. We are quite excited over that. We also have over 100,000 homes passed, which is about 25 per cent of all homes in Trinidad and Tobago with the ability to connect to fiber.

TSTT’s board has approved a five year strategic plan, including capital expenditure of $3.7 billion, to turn the company into a 21st century broadband communication organisation. A significant portion of that capital expenditure is for transformation of the company’s technology infrastructure.

Among the milestones the company has set is that in the next five years it wants to reach 200,000 homes, Garcia said

“More than half of the households in T&T will be able to connect to fiber. People have really been enjoying the service that TSTT provides,” he added

Additional broadband services will be launched in April through TSTT’s wireless network.

Garcia explained: “This is through the Wireless to the x (WTTX) product. This will allow triple play services so you can have your internet, telephone and television through wireless. We have 100,000 homes passed, we have a wireless network than covers more than 80 per cent of the country and through that medium we can also offer these services.”

Although, he could not give specific prices for those services as yet, he said they will be competitive.

“The nice thing about this service is that it is very easy to connect. People can self install and it is very easy to do. All the customer really wants is good internet service. If we do it though a line or through the air it really does not matter as long it works it well. This allows people to stream their youtube or stream any other movies channel that they want,” he said.

Garcia said TSTT’s loyal customer rate is high and that is why in some places the company was not prepared for the capacity needed.

He admitted: “The customers suffered a little bit but we made those changes to solve those issues.”

TSTT now owns large sections of different market segments, he said.

“If you look at the wireless end we have more than half of the market. If you look at the number of customers, there is a penetration of 128 per cent. That means that every person has cell phone plus one.

“On the landline side, we still have 90 per cent of the landline market. We really want to grow in the broadband market. That is the cornerstone of everything. Broadband is where everything is growing as everything is going digital. This is part of our whole digitalization project,” he said.

Garcia said TSTT aims to use best practice to please its customer base in a modern 21st century way.