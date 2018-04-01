Delves steps down as Digicel CEO

Digicel announced this week that its CEO for T&T John Delves is stepping down.

Delves’ tenure with Digicel began in the Pacific in Vanuatu and Fiji, before he moved to the Caribbean to become CEO of Digicel Antigua & Barbuda. This was followed by a role as Regional CEO for the Northern OECS followed by a move to T&T to head up Digicel’s operations here. He also spent a year in group operations based in Jamaica as Chief Commercial Officer, before returning to Digicel T&T as CEO.

During his decade with Digicel the company’s successes have included the launch of 4G, becoming the number one mobile operator, the successful launch of Home and Entertainment and overseeing the build out of the largest FTTH network.

“I’ve had an amazing time with Digicel over the past decade. From the Pacific to the Caribbean, I have had the pleasure of working with fantastic people and the privilege to serve our valued customers with world class communications and entertainment products,” Delves said.

“I’ve also been fortunate enough to be able to get involved in our community outreach initiatives and nothing has given me more pride or more purpose than being able to help those less fortunate. I would like to thank the Digicel family for many years of friendship filled with fantastic opportunities and experiences and I will be cheering the team on from the sidelines.”

In thanking Delves for his contribution, Digicel Group CEO Alexander Matuschka said: “Along with his huge contribution to the commercial and operational aspects of the business, John was also instrumental in the conception and establishment of the Digicel Foundation in Trinidad & Tobago—that commitment to helping to change people’s lives for the better is commendable and we are particularly grateful to him for that.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank John for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to the Digicel family—and to wish him all the very best for the future.”