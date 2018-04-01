Social media makeover for business

Pottery designer, Greta Michelle Joachim, did not have much time for social media. After all, she is a busy woman. Joachim operates her own business ArtbyGretaMichelle, and her one-of-a-kind, artistic pieces compete with mass-produced, imported items from China and the US. Joachim deals in the tangible—clay, paint and canvases; her world is colourful and textured and real.

But Joachim, like many entrepreneurs, also understands that it is not enough to rely on traditional platforms to engage new and existing clients and to grow her business.

“I was already thinking about how I could use social media to better engage clients and promote my business in a cost-effective manner but I didn’t know how to go about it,” Joachim explained.

As if by fate, Joachim recalled seeing a product on a Facebook page, which she immediately thought could work for her.

That “product” was The Social Media Planner, the world’s first printed planner designed in the Caribbean by public relations expert and entrepreneur, Judette Coward.

The attractive and detailed “how to” book eases its user through the many steps to planning, developing and executing an effective social media strategy for their business.

It includes advice about how to develop relevant, interesting and effective content that promotes their products and services and generates new ideas to engage their clients.

“Social media can feel like a digital abyss, especially if you are new to its platforms. Even for experienced communications practitioners like myself, for whom social media is a necessary tool, it is easy to get bogged down and overwhelmed, when you try to navigate that world,” explained Coward, as she talked about her own journey which led to the development of the book.

“I designed The Social Media Planner because I needed something for myself, for my new venture, Forward Forty TV, and for the work that I was doing for my clients.”

Even as an early adopter of social media, Coward said she was constantly plugged in—checking her Facebook and Instagram posts, pouring over metrics, posting messages and continuously responding every time her cell phone buzzed.

“It was not strategic but very busy work and at the end of the day, I was not even sure that I was getting the full benefit of these digital platforms,” she said.

Coward, who has spent more than 20 years designing corporate communications media strategies for companies and individuals across the Caribbean and in the US, said she needed to develop a system that would help put order and structure to the way she communicated in the digital space—for herself and for her clients.

She went back to the basics, utilising her core skills, putting her thoughts down on paper, preparing her notes and work plan (for her small team) and putting together a calendar to track her key steps and milestones.

What emerged was The Social Media Planner, a Caribbean first, which she designed with her team, so that it would appeal to a global audience.

“I realised that if this book could work for me (and it did,) it could then work for others. Companies as well as individuals would be able to make more effective and profitable use of social media.” It was exactly what Joachim needed.

“Since I’ve been using the Planner, I’ve seen an increase in Instagram followers and subscribers to my website. I’m more deliberate and consistent about what I post on social media, when and why.

“The kinds of photos that I post, my tweets, and my emails to clients— all of this is done using the planner,” explained Joachim.

“As an entrepreneur with a local product, it is important to get it out there. Because of the planner I am getting bolder about approaching people and engaging them on things for my business.

“It has only been a couple of months, but for me the Planner has already paid for itself. It was a good investment for my business,” she said.

Communications Specialist at Republic Bank Limited, Lesli Hay, also likes the easy, step-by-step approach that the Planner offers.

“What attracts me to the Planner is its sense of order and the way it is laid out. You have the Big Ideas at the start of every month and that’s what I especially like, as I can put down all my ideas and thoughts for the month ahead,” Hay said.

Hay also uses her planner to organise her personal schedule so that she is more effective at work.

“It’s also good for ideas—things that come up and I may not be working on at the moment but that I want to pursue down the road.”

The first batch of printed books has already sold out and a new order is now available online at ww.thesocialmediaplanner.com.

There is also a version available for download along with an eight-step guided programme to get users started on their planning process.

Clients and users can also access additional hints, tips and ideas via facebook at The Social Media Planner.

“We are experiencing more and more people reaching out to us on our site and on Facebook and Instagram for advice on how to effectively use the planner. They know what they want to accomplish, but it is a matter of execution and to some extent confidence.

“People need to get comfortable with social media. not be afraid to reflect themselves in their postings, or engage a dissatisfied client or even to make a mistake,” Coward said.

Is there an update to The Social Media Planner in the works? “I’m always thinking about the next version.

“I use my planner every day so I look at it with that critical eye. I get terrific feedback from clients and users in the form of videos and photos, but even the good can get great, so stay tuned.” she said.