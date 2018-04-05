Building a beauty brand

Famed fashioned designer Heather Jones has a natural eye for beauty.

From a blank piece of paper, she crafts exquisite designs all of which have become household and international names.

But Jones’ daughter-in-law, Charmaine, has been making her own mark through her creation of unique, locally-based cosmetics and vast offerings of multimedia services.

How did it all start?

Several years ago Charmaine began experiencing skin problems so much so that her self-esteem plummeted.

Coupled with dark spots on her face were equally dark circles under her eyes.

In her search for natural remedies, she experimented with a range of formulas, aloe for dark spots, onions for removing discoloured patches of skin and sugar scrub to clear clogged pores, which led to the development of a line of natural beauty and make-up products formulated to provide the flawless results Jones craved.

“My inspiration started with my sensitive skin and not having many products to treat with these issues.

“Suffering from allergies and chemical sensitivity since childhood, I also discovered many people were experiencing the same problem as me. My confidence suffered due to skin problems at various stages of my life because of clogged pores, dark spots and skin breakouts,” Charmaine recounted.

But what would be a challenge for many proved a success for the budding beauty entrepreneur, fuelling her determination to create her own brand.

“It’s important for me to maintain healthy and clear skin. I believe we take our own skin care for granted and we invariably get busy with other things in life. However, the truth is, we all want to look and feel good.

We turn to beauty magazines and fancy that younger and fresher looking skin that those models have.”

This led to the creation of MBIZ, short for “Make-up Beauty In-Zphere” which has been going strong for two years.

“In- Zphere is from make-up to beauty and In- Zphere is the feeling our customers experience based on our service. To put simply our targeted audience is the person who wants to feel ‘uniquely’ good about themselves.

“My make-up is for people with sensitive skin like mine. All the ingredients are natural including coconut and olive oil and shea butter.”

While cosmetics is the core of the business, Charmaine also offers a range of services to her growing clientele, many of whom are interested in having professional photo shoots.

“The idea came to us when our clients wanted their pictures taken after having their make-up done. So, instead of them going elsewhere we decided to have that service offered,” Charmaine said.

And from there business boomed.

Aptly described as a one-stop-shop the company offers a wide variety of benefits ranging from video production, glam and wedding make-up to tattoo after care treatments.

“MBIZ speciality is solution focussed which includes our in-house multimedia functions and the ability to use our imagination or original ideas especially in the production of an artistic work.”

The road to success, however, has been challenging, especially faced with T&T’s tough economic times.

But such trials have given Charmaine the added resilience to continuously strive.

The business therefore, is also tailored to not only meet the needs of clients but also their pockets.

“Starting a business especially from scratch was difficult but ‘no pain, no change.’ Remaining competitive in these tough economic times and getting customers to spend and still maintain a profit is also a challenge,” she said, adding, “That’s why we believe in understanding how a person feels about themselves. Our processes allows us to take one step at a time to understand and align with our customer’s needs.

“Our ‘freemium to premium’ bundling strategies allows us to scale our products and services to meet the requirements of our customers.”

While the growth of the business was indeed welcomed it brought along some challenges of its own, namely the availability of space which is currently limited at its Methuen Street, Woodbrook location.

“Because we offer a wide range of products and services being able to display them all at once is a challenge.”

But many advantages have been derived from a business of this nature, primarily the generating of much need employment.

“Our consultative approach allows our customers to shape their vision and decide which capabilities are required in order for us to customise the right solutions for them.

“But, at the same time, this moves from an investment to a business success. At MBIZ, we do not only provide employment. We are creating an eco-system of micro enterprises that allows empowerment and development of creatives through various entrepreneurial programmes.”

And in all of her business endeavours, she noted that much of her strength and inspiration is drawn from her well-known mother-in-law.

“She is and will always be an inspiration to me because of her artistic vision, work ethic and her strength to stay relevant over the years.

“I have known Heather Jones for a very long time even before she was my mother-in-law. The way she sees colours, fabric on someone amazes me. She can look at you and sketch you in a dress while you explain what you need. Her ability to see the beauty in everything is what I admire most about her. In addition, her strength as a woman gives me strength to dare to create,” Charmaine said.

It is this incentive that enables Charmaine to seamlessly interact with clients and best tailor their needs.

“When I interact with my clients I see what colours goes with their skin tone, the shape of their face and what make-up looks would bring out their features. My passion in my artistic craft is what pushes me to be the best at what I do.

“Heather Jones thought me that. Working alongside her has always been a dream of mine. Now we work together to create beautiful memories that last through a lifetime. She through her designs, creations, and me through make-up artistry,” Charmaine said.

Her customer base, she added, comes from every lifestyle which includes the business professional to the girl next door.

“Let’s face it, not everyone wants or needs our product or service. This is why we believe the more we know about our audience, the more success we will have selling to them.

“Our mission is to find the ‘perfect audience’ for our offering. I have learnt when you carefully and specifically define who your buyers are this permits us to spend time and money much more wisely.”

This has also enabled the company to keep building a “perfect prospect profile” so as to ensure there is no confusion over its target audience.

“Remember, people do not want to be sold to; they’re looking for information and solutions to their problems. We help them by sharing valuable insights to create the needed processes to implement their plan,” Charmaine reiterated.

On plans for the future, Charmaine is keeping her fingers crossed that MBIZ will be housed in a large enough building to facilitate all its activities within the next couple of years.

Making MBIZ a world-wide name is also in the cards.

“Launching MBIZ to the world by building and offering an app that connects our business with local customers is definitely in the works.

“We are not only focused on providing a mentoring environment that would train our staff how to convert their skills into income successfully but also building strategic partnership within the creative industry such as, manufacturing, fashion, media, and ICT technology,” Charmaine added.

MBIZ is also signed to Skye entertainment and Canvas Media out of New York City, USA, to provide branding and worldwide distribution for MBIZ Studios productions as well as its cosmetic and skincare lines.

Its recording studio is headed by Aaron Peters aka Track7 Music.

Peters is an award winning singer/songwriter/performer living in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His music has appeared on several CBC television series.