A greater connection

People traditionally think of government offices as places that are slow, technology unfriendly and inefficient.

In a bid to bring government services into the 21st century, in 2007, ttconnect was set up to provide services in a much more efficient and faster time period.

One example of how ttconnect works is that citizens can get back their income tax return cheque in less than a month instead of waiting six months or more.

Edson Eastmond, head, ttconnect, spoke to Business & Money two Wednesdays ago at Pembroke Street, Port-of-Spain.

A unit of iGovTT, ttconnect functions under the remit of the Ministry of Public Administration and Communication.

“We are the execution arm for all of the government’s ICT projects. Our mandate is to make access to government’s services and government information easier for citizens. We bring the government closer to citizens by the use of ICT and through different channels.”

It has been in existence since 2007 and that year they opened the first ttconnect service centre.

“That was opened collaboratively with Nalis at the Nalis library in St James. A service centre, a brick and mortar location where citizens of T&T come into this office to get information on government services and to be facilitated by our staff on currently 50 government services on behalf on ministries.”

Some of the services they offer include: first issue of the computerised birth certificate, GATE e-service ID registration, home improvement grant applications, e-tax registration and Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) loan enquiries.

Fast service

Eastmond gave the example of some one applying for a ttconnect ID or a birth certificate.

“We have different memorandum of understanding with ministries and agencies, we facilitate the application process for the person and send that document to the ministry.

“If someone lives in Preysal and want to apply for a child’s birth certificate but the person does not want to go to Couva or Port-of-Spain, he or she can come to a service centre in Chaguanas and apply for that birth certificate.

“Here, ttconnect will send the application to the Ministry of Legal Affairs on the person’s behalf and will call you back in seven working days to advise that the birth certificate is ready.”

He said ttconnect has eight different service centres throughout the country in Arima; Bon Accord, Tobago; Chaguanas; Curepe; Nicholas Tower, Port-of-Spain; Princes Town; St James and Sangre Grande.

There are plans to open more in places like Siparia, Rio Claro and Point Fortin.

Some of the benefits of using these service centres is that a citizen does not have to go to Port-of-Spain to a government head office any more.

“I have classes in the afternoon, I have my family to take care of. What we provide is the ability to come to our service centres between 7.30 am and 6 pm, Monday through Friday and on Saturdays between 8am and 12 pm. If you go to a government office, the length of time that you would have to wait in line, that does not happen in our service centres.”

He said 97 per cent of the people who use the service centres are satisfied based on customer service feedback forms.

Wider outreach

For the areas that do not have ttconnect service centres, they are using alternatives.

“There are buses retrofitted by PTSC into moving offices. The buses go all over Trinidad. They are mobile offices and are located at PTSC’s depot at Port-of-Spain. We do field visits.”

In 2014/2015, ttconnect spent a large sum in advertising, he said.

“We did two ttconnect street parades, one on Port-of-Spain and one in Chaguanas in 2014/2015. We found that a number of ministries started to call us and say that they have a service that they want to put on the portal. Apart from government ministries, civil society agencies were also calling us.”

He said that to use the ttconnect services, citizens must apply for a ttconnect ID which allows them to go online and use the services offered by them.

He gave the example of paying taxes online.

“What the ttconnect ID allows a person to do is: go online, be enrolled for e-tax service and then apply online for taxes. You can actually file your tax return online through the portal and it allows the person to get back his or her income tax cheque in under a month. The online application for e-tax is a lot faster process than the online process.”

He gave a personal example of his wife who did her income tax in 2017 using the manual process as compared to his, done via the ttconnect portal.

“My wife waited eight months for her income tax return cheque, while I waited two weeks. Best practice in the world right now is that the government is trying to ensure that services are becoming more accessible. ICT is now becoming how the world operates. In many first-world countries, there are many e- services offered online.”

From November 2007 to end of February 2018, approximately 285,000 used ttconnect service centres.

From 2009 to February 2018, 21,000 visitors went on to the website.

Eastmond also spoke about Singapore and how they have helped ttconnect.

“We have had a number of iterations with Singapore. There is a government agency in Singapore called IDAI. They came to us and we had an agreement with them through Cabinet. They helped us set up the ttconnect mechanism in terms how is an e-service rolled out.”

Looking into the future, Eastmond said they want to roll out additional e-services.

“Governments have realised the need to get services faster to the citizens. The normal brick and mortar will still be there but given that citizens are now more ICT centric—they use mobiles— IGovTT understands that dynamic and we want to ensure we can make more e-services accessible. This is part of our strategic plan for 2017 to 2010—to get e-services out to citizens out to the people of T&T.”