Exploring new industries through Shell LiveWIRE

Contributing to building the reputation of Shell in T&T as a driver of local capability development and economic diversification—a national priority—is one of the company’s key objectives. Hence, on March 22, Shell launched its LiveWIRE programme in the form of a panel discussion themed “Exploring New Industries.”

The discussion was used as a forum to disseminate important messages aligned to the three targeted industries: agriculture and food processing; energy solutions and re-cycling and waste management.

Industry experts including: Omardath Maharaj, agricultural economist; Dr Thackwray “Dax” Driver, president and CEO of the Energy Chamber of T&T; Ronald Roach, CEO, Solid Waste Management Company Ltd, and Racquel Moses, country manager, Microsoft not only shared rich information, but also engaged an audience of just over 110 entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

In his presentation, Maharaj iterated that agriculture must be positioned as T&T’s alternative reality particularly in light of the continued depletion of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

As he puts it: “we need to focus on production, but policy support includes identifying strategic programs and projects aligned to measureable outcomes and its financial, human and technical resources.”

The current state of the energy sector continues to be on the tip of the tongues of not only the Government but also the private sector who has been earmarked to lead this country’s diversification agenda.

The Shell LiveWIRE programme presents a unique opportunity to heighten activity among the entrepreneurial community, whose eyes are set on finding energy solutions which was also reiterated by Dr Driver.

His presentation addressed the country’s current gas supply situation, renewable energy, transport, commercial, manufacturing and housing energy efficiency; small scale renewable energy and export potential.

Adding value to the conversation was Roach who highlighted the entrepreneurial opportunities that exist in upcycling also known as creative re-use which is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, useless or unwanted products into new materials and/or products of better quality or better environmental value.

He also focused on waste re-cycling and composting.

Demonstrating the critical linkages of digital transformation across the three sectors was Moses.

“A seamless transition requires the empowerment of people, inclusive design and building trust in technology,” she said.

Implementation

Youth Business T&T (YBTT) is the delivery partner for the Shell LiveWIRE programme. YBTT has over 17 years in the provision of entrepreneurial training, financial and mentorship services.

YBTT is poised to deliver two programmes—a national programme based in Trinidad and a Tobago programme based exclusively in the sister isle.