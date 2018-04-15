Massy Motors over the moon with ADDY awards

Massy Motors and their trusted advertising partner of over 17 years, Valdez & Torry International (VTI), are basking in the glow of advertising success following the conclusion of the recently held Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) Addy Awards. The two companies came together to unleash creativity in the form of the balanced mix of contoured beauty and rugged beast embodied in the Volkswagen Amarok—a collaboration which resulted in VTI grabbing hold of two Silver awards at this year’s event.

The fairytale-inspired Volkswagen Amarok ‘Wolf’ print advertisement won awards in the Magazine and Newspaper categories for VTI in the world’s largest advertising competition. The agency’s co-President Steven Valdez, summed up the wins as the result of a beautiful, creative synergy.

“We’ve always taken pride in going above and beyond for Massy Motors, and by involving our client in the creative process, we’re always able to deliver creative work that’s memorable for all the right reasons,” he said.

Massy Motors CEO, Natalie Karamath joined in to say that “the longstanding relationship between the two companies is evident in the way we communicate with each other.”